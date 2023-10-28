NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The Pitt Panthers will look to get back on track Saturday for a late season showdown against No. 14 Notre Dame. Follow along for updates.

FIRST QUARTER

Notre Dame 7, Pitt 0 7:18

ND — Chris Tyree 82-yard punt return (Spencer Shrader kick)

Pitt won the toss and Notre Dame started marching down the field methodically, but Pitt safety PJ O'Brien stepped in front of a Sam Hartman pass for his second interception in as many weeks, giving the decided underdog Panthers some life. Pitt, however, went three and out. Punter Caleb Junko got off a pretty good kick, and Notre Dame return man Chris Tyree was hit almost right after he caught the ball, but slipped through that initial defender and broke at least three more tackles for an 82-yard touchdown. Pitt's defense got a big stop, the offense sputtered, and the special teams let them down and the Panthers are down a score to the No. 14 team in the country.

SECOND QUARTER

Notre Dame 14, Pitt 0 10:07

ND — Audric Estime 15-yard run (Shrader kick)

The Pitt defense has held its own for the most part on Saturday. The Panthers stopped Notre Dame on a fourth down attempt, but the offense did not hold up its end of the bargain. The Panthers could only muster one first down on the possession, then ended the drive with a 15-yard penalty on Bub Means and then Chrisitan Veilleux threw his first interception as a starter. Notre Dame then promptly scored in four plays. Audric Estime's 33-yard run eventually set up his own 15-yard score. Pitt has only gotten two first downs to this point, so the inability to sustain drives is really catching up with the Panthers on defense.

Notre Dame 17, Pitt 0 0:00

ND — Shrader 23-yard field goal

Pitt got the ball back down 14-0 with a little over two minutes remaining in the first half. On the third play of that possession, Christian Veilleux threw his second pick of the game. Notre Dame's Xavier Watts recorded both interceptions and on this one, it was hard to see who Veilleux saw because the ball went right to the Notre Dame safety. Notre Dame then had some rough clock management and a penalty that took a touchdown off the board. Pitt held them to three, which was the best outcome given the circumstances, but still a failure late in the half.

THIRD QUARTER

Notre Dame 24, Pitt 0 11:07

ND — Jadarian Price 10-yard run (Shrader kick)

Pitt received the opening second half kickoff, but the Panthers could not do much with it. The Panthers recorded just one first down, via a Notre Dame penalty, but the offense did very little which forced a punt. Notre Dame wasted little time scoring on this possession. Sam Hartman hit Rico Flores for a 60-yard gain, which eventually set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Jadarian Price. The Irish traveled 80 yards in only three plays to score, as the Panthers seem down and out early on here in the third quarter.

Notre Dame 31, Pitt 0 10:12

ND — Jaden Mickey 43-yard interception return (Shrader kick)

Christian Veilleux threw his third interception of the game, and like the first two, the Notre Dame defender did not have to make much of a play on the ball. Veilleux's pass sailed right to Jaden Mickey who went untouched for a 43-yard pick six to put this game well out of reach.

Notre Dame 37, Pitt 0 8:21

ND — Ramon Henderson 0-yard fumble recovery (kick failed)

The avalanche is real for Pitt. After forcing Notre Dame to punt, MJ Devonshire mishandled the kick and Notre Dame recovered in the end zone. It went from bad to worse in the first seven minutes after halftime.

Notre Dame 44, Pitt 0 2:21

ND — Estime 3-yard run (Shrader kick)

Pitt's dreadful third quarter continued. The Panthers had a three-and-out and then Notre Dame went 45 yards on seven plays. Estime bruised in for another touchdown. Pitt is getting blown out on national TV.

FOURTH QUARTER

Notre Dame 51, Pitt 0 9:47

ND — Estime 5-yard run (Shrader kick)

Estime continued to pad his stats against the Panthers. The bruising tailback now has 114 yards on 19 carries and just crossed the goal line for his third touchdown of the game.

Notre Dame 51, Pitt 7 8:18

UP — Konata Mumpfield 25-yard pass from Nate Yarnell (Ben Sauls kick)

Pitt mercifully ended Christian Veilleux's day early after four interceptions, and brought in backup Nate Yarnell. The sophomore from Texas looked good with a pair of completions that went for 75 yards, the latter of which was a 25-yard dime to Konata Mumpfield. Quarterback controversy?

Notre Dame 58, Pitt 7 3:41

ND -- Cooper Flanagan 19-yard pass from Steve Angeli (Shrader kick)

Notre Dame didn't let up with Its backups on the field, as Steve Angeli led the Irish to a 63-yard drive on eight plays for yet another touchdown, capped with a pass from Angeli to tight end Cooper Flanagan.

Pitt's final drive would end with a punt, and Notre Dame took two knees to send the Panthers back to Pittsburgh at 2-6.

Final: Notre Dame 58, Pitt 7