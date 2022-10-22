Pitt takes on Louisville in a pivotal ACC road game for the Panthers. Pat Narduzzi's team enters this game with a 4-2 record and 1-1 mark in league play. Following the bye week, the Panthers have a six game run against conference opponents to close out the year. It starts on Saturday night with a road game against the Cardinals. The Panthers have won seven straight road games and will put that streak on the line tonight.

Follow along for updates throughout the game

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 7, Louisville 0 3:12

UP — Israel Abanikanda 12-yard touchdown run (Ben Sauls kick)

After throwing a bad interception on Pitt's first offensive series, the Panthers quickly got the ball back to the offense, and they capitalized. Pitt engineered a 7-play 57-yard drive capped off by an Israel Abanikanda 12-yard touchdown run. It is the 13th rushing touchdown of the season for Abanikanda, who already has 36 yards in the first quarter. The touchdown run came off of a 'Wildcat' formation with Abanikanda lining up in the backfield with Daniel Carter. On the drive, Pitt gained a big chunk of the yardage on a well-timed screen pass from Slovis to Abanikanda. The offense looks to be in sync so far, and the Pitt defense has only surrendered 23 yards on Louisville's first two drives.

Second Quarter

Pitt 7, Louisville 7 14:55

UL — Marshon Ford 25-yard pass from Malik Cunningham (James Turner kick)

Louisville opened the second quarter with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Malik Cunningham to Marshon Ford. The Cardinals executed an 8-play 75-yard drive to get there at the tail end of the first quarter. A 29-yard completion along the sideline on a third and nine kept the drive alive for the Cardinals, which ultimately set up the score.

Halftime

Pitt generated 217 yards and 13 first downs in the first half, and yet they only have seven points. Pitt had three critical turnovers that have allowed Louisville to remain the game. Slovis threw two ill-advised interceptions, while Rodney Hammond fumbled a ball deep in Louisville territory. Aside from the turnovers, the offense does seem to have some rhythm going, and the defense has been stout. The Pitt defense has held Louisville to 3-of-8 on third down conversions and have put constant pressure on Malik Cunningham, and even knocked him out of the game for a few plays.

Pitt gets the ball coming out of halftime, and the Panthers may have to ride their best player if they want to steal a road win tonight. Israel Abanikanda has 117 yards of offense so far, and has scored Pitt's only touchdown. He has been Pitt's best player all season, and that will need to continue in the second half.

Third Quarter

Pitt 10, Louisville 7 1:47

UP — Ben Sauls 37-yard field goal

Pitt's first two offensive drives in the second half netted only 12 yards and two punts. Louisville took the ball over at its own 48 yard line and tried to take a deep shot, but Pitt cornerback AJ Woods came up with his first interception of the year. The speedy Woods was able to take the ball near midfield to give Pitt its best starting position of the half. Pitt then operated a 9-play 28 yard drive, but had to settle for a Ben Sauls field goal. Pitt had the lead, but it still feels like the defense will need to come up with another turnover.

Louisville 14, Pitt 10 9:45

UL — Josh Lifson 9 yard pass from Malik Cunningham (Turner kick)

Following a Pitt punt, the Louisville Cardinals put together their most impressive drive of the game. It was highlighted by a trick play that saw Malik Cunningham catch a double pass and ramble down the field for 33 yards. On second and goal, Cunningham hit a wide open Josh Lifson for the go-ahead score.

Louisville 17, Pitt 10 4:21

UL — James Turner 48-yard field goal

After Pitt was stopped on fourth down in Louisville territory, the Cardinals took the ball over with 7:31 remaining and a 14-10 lead. The Cardinals completed a miraculous 3rd and 10 along the sideline with Cunningham on the bench. Brock Doman hit Tyler Hudson for a 28-yard gain to keep the drive alive and chew more clock. The play was reviewed due to Hudson's foot landing very close to the sideline, but it was upheld. Eventually the Cardinals settled for three points. Pitt needs a late touchdown to force overtime.

Louisville 24, Pitt 10 3:03

UL — Lou Clark 59-yard fumble recovery (Turner kick)

Pitt was moving down the field for a potential game-tying drive, but Louisville star defensive end Yasir Abdullah came untouched through the Pitt line and forced a fumble on Kedon Slovis, and the Cardinals scooped up the ball and ran it back for a score to out the game out of reach.