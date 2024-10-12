Sauls' record field goal increases Pitt's lead to 17-6

Pitt is off to its best start since the 1991 season. The 5-0 Panthers will look to move to 6-0, and standing in their way are the Cal Golden Bears. This marks the first meeting between the two programs since 1966.

Follow along from live updates Acrisure Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Cal 6, Pitt 0 8:56

UC — Jaivian Thomas 21-yard run (pass failed)

After electing to receive, Pitt promptly went three-and-out on offense. The Cal Bears then marched 74 yards on 10 plays, capped off by a 21-yard touchdown run from backup tailback Jaivian Thomas. The Panthers yielded two third down conversions along the way. Pitt is without one of its better defenders today, as Rasheem Biles is not actice.

Pitt 7, Cal 6 5:08

UP — Desmond Reid 5-yard run (Sauls kick)

Pitt's second drive went much better than the first. The Panthers marched 74 yards on 11 plays, thanks in large part to two penalties on Cal: a 15-yard facemask, and an illegal hands to the face. Pitt also needed a fourth down conversion to keep the drive going, but eventually found pay dirt. It marked Reid's seventh overall touchdown this season, but only his second rushing of the year, and his first since the opener against Kent State.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt 14, Cal 6 14:49

UP — Reid 72-yard run (Sauls kick)

Pitt's third possession of the game featured four running plays. The Panthers were stuffed for the most part on the first three plays, and faced a fourth and one to begin the second quarter. Pitt made the risky call to go for it from its own 28-yard line, but when you have one of the most explosive players in college football, it served as a calculated risk. Reid broke loose for his longest rush, 72 yards, of the season to increase Pitt's lead to 14-6. It also marked Pitt's longest run since Israel Abanikanda had an 80-yard run against Virginia Tech in 2022.

Pitt 17, Cal 6 10:04

UP — Sauls 58-yard kick

Pitt kicker Ben Sauls is arguably the best in the country. He just kicked a 58-yard field goal, which set his own personal record. The 58-yarder ties Alex Kessman for the longest in school history. It was also one yard off the Acrsiure Stadium record, held by current Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell. Sauls is 10 for 10 on his field goal attempts this season.

Pitt 17, Cal 9 5:57

UC — Ryan Coe 39-yard field goal

Cal has looked out of sorts since the first drive, but settled down a bit and got some points. the Golden Bears traveled 54 yards on nine plays, but the drive sputtered just outside of the red zone. Ryan Coe drilled a 39-yarder to bring Cal to within one score of Pitt. The Panthers offense will look to generate points on a fourth straight drive.