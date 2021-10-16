Pitt beats Virginia Tech 28-7

Pitt takes on Virginia Tech today in a battle of 1-0 ACC teams. Follow along for a running game story.

FIRST QUARTER

Pitt 7, Virginia Tech 0 7:35

UP - Gavin Bartholomew 8 yard pass from Kenny Pickett

Pitt started with the ball after Virginia Tech won the toss. The Panthers promptly went three-and-out and were forced to punt. The Pitt defense did the same to the Hokies, but the Virginia Tech punt landed at Pitt's six yard line. No problem for the Pitt offense. The Panthers engineered a 15-play 94-yard drive capped off by a Gavin Bartholomew score. Pitt picked a key third and fourth down conversion on the possession, the latter coming on a Kenny Pickett sneak. Bartholomew became the 16th different Pitt player to record a touchdown this season, giving him his first for his young career.

SECOND QUARTER

Pitt 14, Virginia Tech 0 5:52

UP - Pickett 3-yard run

Offense has been tough to come by in this one due to heavy wind in Blacksburg. The second quarter has featured five combined punts by Pitt and Virginia Tech. It took a big defensive play from Pitt to get things going, as Erick Hallett picked off an errant pass from Braxton Burmeister. The Panthers took advantage of the good field position with a 4-play 29-drive capped off by a Pickett three-yard run. A big passing play from Pickett to Wayne set Pitt up inside the five yard line before the score. Virginia Tech has yet to reach 100 yards of total offense.

Pitt 21, Virginia Tech 0 1:36

UP - Wayne 36 pass from Pickett

The Pitt offense seems to be heating up late in the second quarter. The Panthers went 81 yards on five plays, with Pickett hitting a wide open Jared Wayne down the sideline for a 36-yard score. It is the second touchdown pass from Pickett on the day, and his 21st of the season. Israel Abanikanda has had a nice day with 77 rushing yards, including a 17-yard run to start this drive.

THIRD QUARTER

Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 0 9:16

UP - Vincent Davis 5 yard run

Pitt forced a Virginia Tech punt on the first possession after halftime. The Panthers then went 52 yards on ten plays and finished off with a Vincent Davis rushing touchdown. On the drive, Kenny Pickett picked up a fourth-down conversion on a quarterback sneak, the second time he's done that in this game. The offense is starting to find its rhythm, but the story today has been the Panthers defense. They are allowing just 2.1 yards per play, and the Hokies have not cracked 100 yards total for the game yet.

Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 7

VT - Tayvion Robinson 2 yard pass from Braxton Burrmeister

Virginia Tech's offense came up with its best possession of the game after the Pitt score. The Hokies connected on a 47-yard passing play to start the drive, and that play put them over 100 yards for the game. Virginia Tech eventually found the end zone after a pair of pass interference penalties on the Pitt defense. Pitt still leads by 21, but the score may have given the Hokies some momentum.

FOURTH QUARTER

Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 7

Final

There was no score in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers controlled the final frame on the way to a three-touchdown win on the road. Pitt out-gained Virginia Tech 85-46 in the final frame, with 73 of those yards on the ground. Izzy Abnikanda sparked the team's final drive that did not end in a score, but chewed over 11 minutes off the clock.