Panther-lair - Pitt tabs Ryan Manalac as linebackers coach

Pitt has hired Ryan Manalac as the new linebackers coach, the school announced today. Manalac comes to Pitt after serving as the defensive coordinator at Bucknell University. Manalac also had previous stops at Ohio Dominican University, Valparaiso, and Michigan State.

"As long as I've known Ryan, as both a player and a coach, he's always been the type of person who simply puts his head down and gets right to work," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a release. "He's relentless in his work ethic and has an intelligence to match. Ryan will make an immediate impact for us because he's not only coached our defense but also played in it. The fact that he's branched off and learned new techniques and schemes during his career will only make us better. I can't wait for our linebackers to work with him because I know they will take huge strides in their development under his guidance."

Manalac replaces Rob Harley, as he left earlier in this offseason to become the defensive coordinator at Arkansas State. Harley was an original member of Pat Narduzzi's initial coaching staff and had been with the program since 2015. In addition to his role as linebackers coach, Harley also served as the team's recruiting coordinator.

There are plenty of connections between Manalac and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. Manalac was a walk-on for the Cincinnati football program while Narduzzi was there as the defensive coordinator. Manalac grew into a starter and recorded 83 tackles as a senior for the Bearcats.

After a short stint in the NFL, he then worked at Michigan State for five seasons in various roles during the Spartans highly successful run from 2011-2015. He helped assisted on-field coaching during his time at Michigan State, but was also tasked with leading the social media efforts on the recruiting trail.

Manalac coached linebackers at Valparaiso at the FCS level and Ohio Dominican at the Division II level before his time at Bucknell.

"Coach Narduzzi has had an incredible impact on me as a student-athlete, football coach and as a person," Manalac said. "I am extremely grateful for this opportunity. The University of Pittsburgh is a special place. Pitt football is an outstanding program. I am excited to get started."

Manalac will be joining a Pitt defense that has been among the best in the nation in recent seasons. The Panthers have back-to-back top-20 finishes on the defensive side of the ball, and have been one of the best pass rushing teams in the country after leading the nation in sacks this past season.

The Panthers bring back four, experienced linebackers led by third-team All-ACC pick SirVocea Dennis, as well as returning starters Cam Bright and Phil Campbell and senior Chase Pine. Manalac also has some young talent to work with in the future, as the freshman class of Bangally Kamara, Solomon DeShields, and AJ Roberts has been well regarded since they arrived in Oakland