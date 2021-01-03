Panther-lair - Pitt-Syracuse moved to Wednesday

Pitt's extended break will come to an end this Wednesday after the ACC announced that the Panthers will travel to Syracuse to face the Orange for a 4:30 pm tipoff.

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 13, but the earlier date became available when Syracuse's scheduled game against Florida State was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Seminoles.

Assuming it happens, Wednesday will be Pitt's first game since the Panthers (5-2 overall, 1-1 ACC) lost to Louisville on Dec. 22. Since then, they have had games against Duke (Dec. 29) and Notre Dame (Jan. 2) due to COVID-19 protocols in the Pitt program.

The move of the Syracuse game doesn't immediately open an opportunity to reschedule either of those postponed games, as Duke plays at N.C. State in the afternoon on Feb. 13 and Notre Dame hosts Miami the next day. But the ACC built in some schedule flexibility, and it seems like the conference will attempt to find a way to get those games played.

Pitt's game at Syracuse on Wednesday will be broadcast on the ACC Network.