Pitt suspends Horton indefinitely

Pitt has suspended guard Ithiel Horton indefinitely in the wake of his arrest over the weekend, the Athletic Department announced on Monday.

Horton was arrested in the South Side early Saturday morning on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following an incident involving a tow truck operator that brought police to the scene. Initial reports indicated that Horton struck the officer.

An official statement on Monday said that head coach Jeff Capel will have no further comment on the matter until the legal situation is resolved.

Horton was expected to be a key figure for Pitt this season. He started 18 games last year and was fourth on the team in scoring at 8.9 points per game. Horton led the Panthers in three-point attempts (116) and makes (43), shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Horton’s suspension prevents him from participating in practices and games “until the legal process has been completed to the satisfaction of the University,” per a statement.

This news follows last week’s announcement that guard Nike Sibande would miss the entire 2021-22 season after suffering a torn ACL in the exhibition win over Gannon last Monday night.

Pitt will open the season against The Citadel on Tuesday night.