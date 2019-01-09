



Pitt picked up it’s first ACC win in nearly two years with a 89-86 win over Louisville. It was the first conference regular season win for Pitt since February 18, 2017 as the Panthers upset Florida State that day. It snaps a 22-game ACC losing streak for the program.

The game had many storylines, but obviously the biggest is the win for Jeff Capel. His team improves to 11-4 on the year and 1-1 in the ACC. He was tasked with reviving a program that was among the worst in the country last season and has already eclipsed last season’s overall and ACC win total in his first year.

Freshman shooting guard Trey McGowens stole the show with 20 first-half points and finished with a game-high 33 points. He ran the point effectively in the first half and played through foul trouble throughout most of the night.

With Pitt trailing 24-22 with 5:50 in the first half, Pitt was forced to sit leading scorer Xavier Johnson for the remainder of the half after he picked up his third foul. McGowens sparked a 16-4 to closeout the half and give the Panthers 38-28 halftime lead.

Louisville challenged the Panthers and never went away in this one, as the Cardinals cut it to 63-30, but the Panthers responded with a quick 9-0 run sparked by a Johnson 3-pointer and two Brown dunks moved the lead out to 72-60.

The Panthers withstood a few more runs by Louisville in the second half, and eventually the Cardinals caught Pitt at the end of regulation thanks to a Dwayne Sutton bucket with :26 seconds remaining in regulation. Pitt could not get off a game-winning attempt and the game was forced into overtime at 79-all.

The overtime period proved to be back and forth with multiple lead changes, but a McGowens driving layup put Pitt up 88-86 with :38 seconds remaining and Pitt escaped with a 89-86 win after Louisville’s last second heave attempt fell short.

The Panthers prevailed thanks to some clutch second-half performances by both Johnson and sophomore center Terrell Brown. Johnson finished with 21 points and 10 assists. Brown finished with 11 points, all in the second half, along with five rebounds and five blocks. He fouled out with under two minutes remaining in the game, causing a void in overtime down low for Pitt.

Fouls were a big story in this one, with both teams spending a lot of time on the free throw line. Pitt committed 26 fouls, while Louisville finished with 24. In the end, free-throw shooting almost cost Pitt as the Panthers went just 16-33 from the line as they could have ended the game in regulation.

Pitt will look to improve to 2-1 in ACC play on Saturday when it travels to Raleigh to take on No. 16 North Carolina State.