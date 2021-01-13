Pitt still in the mix for Hood-Schifnio
A one-time commit in the 2022 class for Pittsburgh, Jalen Hood-Schifino transferred to Montverde for his junior season and has been playing valuable minutes for the No. 1 high school team in the co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news