Pitt starts 2026 class with a quarterback

Pitt’s first commitment for the 2026 recruiting class is in, and it’s a quarterback.

Angelo Renda, the starting quarterback at Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll, committed to the Panthers Wednesday morning.

Renda picked up an offer from Pitt in early January and had an in-person visit with offensive coordinator Kade Bell and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Jacob Bronowski on Tuesday.

In addition to Pitt, Renda has been offered by SMU, Jacksonville State and UTSA.

In his first year as starting quarterback for Southlake Carroll this past season, Renda completed 71.4% of his passes and threw for 3,901 yards, 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also scored 14 rushing touchdowns and averaged seven yards per carry.

Renda led Southlake Carroll to a perfect 15-0 start before the Dragons fell to Vandegrift in the Texas 6A Division 2 state title game. In that loss, Renda completed 69.2% of his passes for 351 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

At 6’0” and 180 pounds, Renda is in the mold of Mason Heintschel, the first quarterback to. commit to Bell after he took over Pitt’s offense last offseason. Renda is shorter than Heintschel, but like the Oregon (Oh.) Clay quarterback, he matches arm talent with an ability to run.