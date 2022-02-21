Pitt splits season-opening series with Canisius

The Pitt baseball team got its season under way this past weekend. Pitt traveled to Port Charlotte, Florida for a four-game tilt against Canisius out of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Golden Griffins were picked to finish third in the MAAC this season. Canisius has been a solid mid-major in recent history with NCAA Tournament appearances in 2013, 2015, and 2018.

Pitt split the weekend series with Canisius. The Panthers will return to action this weekend for four games in Nashville. The Panthers will be participating in the Music City College Classic with a pair of games against Bradley then Lipscomb.

Game One

Friday 2/18/22

Canisius 11, Pitt 3

There was not a whole lot to like about Pitt's season opening game on Friday. Presumed ace Matt Gilbertson had a rough outing lasting only four innings as he allowed four runs, three earned on eight hits. Gilbertson did strike out nine.

Canisius got to Gilberton in the third inning. Golden Griffins cleanup hitter Mike DeStefano lined a single to left to bring home a pair of runs. Canisius added to that lead on a passed ball.

The Panthers bullpen did not provide much help in stopping the bleeding. Junior CJ McKennick allowed three runs in his one inning of work. Dylan Lester, Quin Konuszewski, and Brady Deverauz all allowed earned runs as well to close out the game.

Pitt mustered just seven hits, struck out 12 times as a team, and stranded 11 runners on base. No Panther had a multi-hit game, the highlight however was LaSalle transfer Tatem Levins launched his first home run in a Pitt uniform. Levins is a highly-ranked transfer and expected to be a key part of the team at catcher this season.

Game Two

Saturday 2/19/22

Pitt 12, Canisius 2 (7)

Pitt came out and looked fresh in the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers offense combined for 10 hits, including a pair of home runs to overwhelm the Golden Griffins.

Jeffrey Wehler, a transfer from Youngstown State, set the tone early as he rocketed his first home run of the season, a two run shot, in the bottom of the first. The second basement went 2-for-4 with four RBI and three runs scored. Pitt designated hitter Jack Anderson hit a solo shot in the second to make it 3-0.

Pitt sent 12 men to the plate in a big fourth inning that resulted in six runs on four hits. Sky Duff and Ron Washington Jr. each had run-producing hits in the Panthers' big frame. The Panthers tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth with hits by Wehler and Levins.

Pitt starter Billy Corcoran had a nice outing. He scattered six hits and allowed a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Holding a ten run lead, Jonathan Bautista pitched a scoreless seventh inning to preserve the mercy-ruled shortened win for Pitt.

Game Three

Saturday 2/19/22

Pitt 4, Canisius 0

In the second half of Saturday's twin bill, the Panthers' bats cooled down a bit, but some superb pitching led them to a win. Penn State transfer Logan Evans had a fantastic debut in a Pitt uniform. The sophomore right-hander went shutout seven innings, scattering just four hits. He struck out four and walked one.

The Panthers and Golden Griffins were in a 0-0 deadlock until the bottom of the fifth. Veteran third basemen Sky Duff singled to right to bring home CJ Funk. He touched home one batter later, as Kyle Hess clobbered his first home run of the season to make it 3-0. The Panthers added an unearned run in the 8th for insurance.

Hayden Summers earned a save after working two scoreless innings. He struck out four batters. Summers is another transfer that made his Pitt debut this weekend, as he came from Walters State Community College.

Game Four

Sunday 2/20/22

Canisius 15, Pitt 7

The Panthers looked poise to win a third straight game with a strong first inning on Sunday. Pitt raced out to a 3-0 lead with run producing hits from Levins, Bryce Hulett, and CJ Funk.

Canisius struck with a big inning of its own in the third, tying the game at three. The Golden Griffins then grabbed the lead with two runs in the fourth. That was enough to chase Pitt starter Ben Dragani. He lasted 3.1 innings and gave up four runs on five hits and four walks. His relief did not fare much better as the group collectively allowed 10 runs, 5 earned for the remainder of the game.

Pitt left 13 runners on base in this game, as the team had chances to keep pace with the hot bats from Canisius, but could not deliver. Wehler, Levins, and Hess all had two hits apiece for Pitt.