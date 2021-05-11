Panther-lair - Pitt soccer advances to College Cup

The Pitt soccer program notched another milestone victory yesterday with a 3-0 win over Washington in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinal round that is being held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary (NC). The win propels Pitt to its first-ever College Cup appearance, as this is just the fourth ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the Panthers.

The second-seeded Panthers and the seventh seeded Huskies played to a 0-0 draw in the first half. Pitt outshot Washington 6-1 in the period, and had some opportunities, but came up empty.

That all changed in the second half, as Pitt struck three times to secure a historic win for the program. Valentin Noel got Pitt into the scoring column with a header in the 52nd minute on a beautiful crossing pass from Jasper Loeffelsend.

Noel, the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, is on a roll at the moment. He has scored a goal in all three of Pitt’s NCAA Tournament games, and has a team-best 14 goals on the season.

Pitt held the 1-0 advantage for an extended period of time. The Huskies did come up with more scoring chances in the second half, but Pitt goalie Nico Campuzono turned away all four shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout performance.

The Panthers got some insurance, as ACC Freshman of the year Bertin Jacquesson netted his fourth goal of the season in the 88th minute to give Pitt a 2-0 lead. Just moments later Veljko Petkovic rocketed one from near midfield that found the back of the net to extend Pitt’s lead to 3-0, which cemented the victory. The Petkovic goal was one of the highlights of the entire tournament so far, as it was his third goal of the tournament, and his ninth of the season.

Jay Vidovich’s team now supports a 16-3 record entering their first-ever college cup appearance. The Panthers are outscoring their opponents 13-1 in three NCAA Tournament games. With Clemson losing last round, the second-seeded Panthers are the highest rated team left in the field.

Pitt will take on third-seeded Indiana on Friday night with the game slated to start at 8:00 p.m and will be broadcast on ESPNU. The Hoosiers are one of the more successful programs in college soccer history, with 8 national championships to their credit.

Should the Panthers advance with a win on Friday, the national title game is set for Monday May 17th. The other national semifinal features Marshall and fellow ACC program, North Carolina.