13 months after she formally started on the job, Heather Lyke has signed a contract extension to be Pitt’s Athletic Director well into the next decade.

In a move announced Friday by the University, Lyke signed a new six-year deal that will run through 2024.

“Heather is leading an ambitious charge to transform Pitt Athletics, and her success here is just beginning,” Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher, who hired her last spring, said in a press release. “I am thrilled that she will continue to push our athletics programs to new heights - and spur positive change for our student-athletes and our university community - for years to come.”

Lyke’s first 13 months at Pitt have been transformative. She has hired six head coaches, accounting for nearly one-third of the Panthers’ 19 varsity sports. Those six coaches include this spring’s hires of Jeff Capel and Lance White for the men’s and women’s basketball programs, respectively; women’s soccer coach Randy Waldrum; wrestling coach Keith Gavin; gymnastics coach Samantha Snider; and diving coach Katie Hazelton.

She also signed a new seven-year contract with football coach Pat Narduzzi shortly after the 2017 season ended, ostensibly solidifying that sport for the foreseeable future.

Outside of personnel, Lyke has led Pitt’s preparations for the 2019 arrival of the ACC Network, which includes building a studio in the lobby of the Petersen Events Center as well as production facilities. And on Wednesday, she announced that the court at the Petersen Events Center would be flipped following the upcoming season in order to feature the Oakland Zoo student section more prominently on television broadcasts.

On an even larger scale, Lyke also said Wednesday that the Athletic Department is in the planning stages of a major project that would replace Fitzgerald Field House, Trees Hall and the OC Lot with new, state-of-the-art facilities for the 16 sports other than football and basketball. Such a project would, be upon its completion, a complete overhaul of the upper-campus area.

“It has been a tremendously rewarding and fun first year at Pitt,” Lyke said Friday. “But the best part is we are just getting started. As proud as we are about our history and tradition, Pitt’s future can be even greater. We are highly motivated to usher in a new Golden Era for Pitt Athletics.”