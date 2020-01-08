Jeff Capel has been Heather Lyke’s premier hire since she arrived at Pitt three years ago, and on Wednesday, the Panthers’ Director of Athletics announced that she intended to keep Capel with the men’s basketball program long-term with news of a contract extension.

The newly-signed deal would keep Capel at Pitt through the 2026-27 season.

"In a short time, I have seen Coach Capel and his staff provide Pitt basketball with the opportunity to succeed at the highest level because of their work ethic, basketball acumen and belief in building this program the right way with the right people," Lyke said in a press release. "What has impressed me most with Coach Capel is the genuine relationships he has developed with our student-athletes and he and his staff's ability to make our student-athletes better players and people. These relationships are an early indicator of the long term success they will have together.

"Coach Capel believes in setting great expectations and building it the right way to ensure sustained success. There is no question Coach Capel is recruiting the highest level talent and tremendous individuals who will succeed as players and students at Pitt. I have also seen Coach Capel embrace this program and the city of Pittsburgh, and our city has embraced him in return. Today I am thrilled to announce an extension for Coach Capel's contract through the 2026-27 season and know we are committed to helping him build his legacy at Pitt."

Capel was hired in the spring of 2018 to replace Kevin Stallings, whose two-year tenure at Pitt saw the Panthers go 24-41 overall and just 4-32 in the ACC, including an 0-18 performance in conference during his final season.

In the span of one season and one game, Capel matched his predecessor’s ACC win total of four when he won three conference games last season and this year’s opener against Florida State. After posting an overall record of 14-19 last season, Capel has Pitt off to a 10-4 start to the 2019-20 season.

"I am grateful for the commitment Chancellor Gallagher and Director of Athletics Heather Lyke have shown to the Pitt Men's Basketball program and to me. We have outstanding leadership and support at the University of Pittsburgh," said Capel. "I am excited about the direction of our basketball program as we continue to build a sustainable winning culture in the Atlantic Coast Conference. We will continue to give 100 percent of ourselves as we represent Pitt on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

"The Pittsburgh community has embraced my family and me and we look forward to deepening our roots here. We are extremely appreciative to be part of the City of Champions."

The length of the contract extension would give Capel the fourth-longest tenure for a men’s basketball coach in Pitt history.

H.C. “Doc” Carlson set the high-water mark by coaching the Panthers for 31 years from 1922-53. Robert Timmons was Pitt’s head coach for 15 seasons from 1953-68. Jamie Dixon had 13 seasons with the Panthers from 2003-16. Capel’s potential 10-year term would tie him with George Flint, who coached Pitt from 1911-21.