Pitt Sights & Sounds: Day 1 of Spring Camp

Former Pitt safety Damar Hamlin has re-signed with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced.
Pitt announced the time and date for its annual Blue-Gold Spring Game on Wednesday afternoon.
Former Pitt defensive back Jason Pinnock is finalizing a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Jordan Schultz.
Pitt suffered a season-ending loss to Notre Dame, 55-54, in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
Pitt running back Che Nwabuko is no longer with the program, a team spokesperson confirmed.
