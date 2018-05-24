One of Pitt's future non-conference series will pit the Panthers against a familiar foe - a team they haven't faced in more than 50 years.

Pitt and Wisconsin announced on Thursday a two-year home-and-home series for 2026 and 2027. The Badgers will host the first game on Sept. 19, 2026, and then come to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11 of the following year.

Those two games will be the fourth and fifth in the historical series. Pitt and Wisconsin have played three games previously: in Pittsburgh in 1937 and in Madison in 1938 and 1967.

The Panthers won all three of those games.

Wisconsin, of course, is currently led by Paul Chryst, the Wisconsin native and former Badger player and assistant coach who spent three years as Pitt's head coach from 2012-14.



The home-and-home with Wisconsin is Pitt's first announced games for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, and they come at the conclusion of a four-year series with West Virginia. Pitt's non-conference slate is filled for 2019 and 2020; in the interim, the Panthers have three openings in 2021, two in 2022, 2024 and 2025 and one in 2023. At least one spot in each of those seasons will likely be filled by an FCS team.

Pitt also has home dates with Notre Dame in 2028 and 2034 and road trips to South Bend in 2033 and 2036.

