Pitt will have a pair of morning games during pool play in the ACC Baseball Championship.

The conference announced the tournament schedule Sunday, and it features the Panthers getting things started on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, Pitt will face Notre Dame at 11 am. On Thursday, the Panthers will play as the home team against Wake Forest.

Pitt entered the tournament as the No. 12 seed and was placed in Pool A with No. 8 seed Notre Dame and No. 1 seed Wake Forest.

The Panthers posted 1-2 records against both the Irish and the Deacons in the regular season. They hosted Notre Dame in early April and won the final game in the series 9-5. Pitt faced Wake Forest in a late-April series at Cost Field and took the first game 3-0 - Wake’s only shutout loss of the season - before dropping the second and third in the series by a combined total of 40-5.

The Panthers finished the regular season with a 23-30 overall record and a 10-18 mark in the ACC, entering the postseason on a three-game losing streak after getting swept by N.C. State in Raleigh last week.

But when Florida State beat Louisville on Friday, it dropped the Cardinals below the Panthers in the overall conference standings (Louisville finished with a .333 win percentage (10-20) in ACC play; Pitt’s win percentage was .357).

This marks the third straight season that Pitt has qualified for the ACC Baseball Championship.

Last season, the No. 11 seed Panthers beat both No. 7 Georgia Tech and No. 2 Louisville to reach the semifinals, where they were knocked out by No. 10 N.C. State.

In 2021, Pitt was the No. 10 seed and opened the tournament by defeating No. 6 North Carolina but was eliminated after a loss to No. 3 N.C. State.

If the Panthers want to return to the semifinals for a second consecutive season, they will have to beat both Notre Dame and Wake Forest, as ties are broken by seed.

All games in pool play during the tournament, as well as the semifinal games, will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The championship game on Sunday will be played at noon and broadcast on ESPN2. The entire tournament will be. Played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.