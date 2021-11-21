Pitt seniors step up in final game at Heinz Field

When the clock hit zero on Pitt’s 48-38 win over Virginia on Saturday night, several finalities were realized.

The win clinched the ACC Coastal Division for the Panthers. It was Pitt’s final home game of the 2021 season. And, memorably, it was the final game at Heinz Field for the Panthers’ seniors.

26 players on Pitt’s roster have senior eligibility this season. That total includes 23 scholarship players and three walk-ons. Of the 23 scholarship seniors, three joined as part of Pitt’s 2016 recruiting class, 10 came from the 2017 class, one came from the 2018 class, one came from the 2015 class, two joined the roster as walk-ons and six were transfers.

On Saturday night, 17 of those 23 scholarship seniors saw the field, and five of the six who didn’t play were dealing with injuries that held them out.

10 of the scholarship seniors started the game, with quarterback Kenny Pickett, tight end Lucas Krull, receiver Shockey Jacques-Louis and offensive linemen Marcus Minor, Owen Drexel and Carter Warren taking the field on offense and defensive end Deslin Alexandre, linebackers John Petrishen and Phil Campbell cornerback Damarri Mathis on defense.

And by the end of the game, the seniors had made their presence felt. Pickett, of course, led the way with 340 yards and four touchdown passes, while Krull caught two passes for 23 yards and Jacques-Louis caught two for 33.

Defensively, Alexandre matched his career high with six tackles and set a career high with two sacks. Mathis recorded five tackles and one pass breakup. Campbell and Petrishen had four tackles each, as did reserve linebacker Chase Pine and Cam Bright made five stops in the win. Prior to the game, 21 of the 23 scholarship seniors were introduced as part of Senior Day festivities. Running back Todd Sibley and offensive lineman Owen Drexel were the only two scholarship seniors who didn’t get introduced, indicating a likely desire to return for next season, when they can use the NCAA’s “super senior” eligibility to play an extra year.

That’s not to say that the other nine seniors who did participate in Senior Day despite having the option to return next year have chosen not to come back; Pat Narduzzi said last week that most of those players would make their decisions after the season ends.

The lone underclassman to join the Senior Day festivities was redshirt junior defensive end Noah Palmer.