The Pitt football program will be looking to snap a streak on Thursday when it takes the field in the Quick Lane Bowl. The Panthers will be in search of the team’s first bowl win since the 2013 Little Ceasar’s Bowl, which coincidentally enough, was also played in Detroit.

Since that 30-27 win over Bowling Green, Pitt has lost four straight bowl games. Interim head coach Joe Rudolph is charged with the loss in the 2014 Armed Forces Bowl, and Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is 0-3 in bowl games during his tenure as the head coach.

It’s not just about the coaches, either. Pitt starts eight seniors and those players have yet to taste a bowl victory while wearing a Pitt jersey, and that’s something those older guys are looking to accomplish on Thursday night.

“It’d feel great; we never won a bowl game since I’ve been here, so it’ll be the best feeling actually to win that game and end my senior year off right, so I’d love for that to happen,” Pitt wide receiver Maurice Ffrench said.

He was part of the 2016 team that lost to Northwestern in the Pinstripe Bowl. Ffrench was a starter on last year’s 14-13 setback to Stanford in the Sun Bowl, as he led the team with five catches for 49 yards in that game.

Saleem Brightwell can do Ffrench one better. He was part of Narduzzi’s first recruiting class in 2015 and has been around the program for the loss to Navy in the Military Bowl, so the senior linebacker has been around for three bowl defeats.

As a senior, the Pitt linebacker has been preparing for this game rigorously and is hoping that wears off on his younger teammates as the program looks to snap that four-game losing streak.



“It would mean everything, that’s our main mission,” Brightwell said of a potential bowl win. “That’s why we focus and get the young guys going when they come in slacking. It’s Christmastime, everybody's late, so we’re trying to get everybody going because it’s our last game we’re ever going to play, and it’ll be good to go out with a bowl since, because we didn’t get a win since I’ve been here.”

Of course, playing in Detroit the day after Christmas isn’t the most exciting bowl destination. Pitt was rumored to have opportunities to go back to the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City or perhaps even a warmer weather destination. Narduzzi isn’t worried about his team being passed over by a few 6-6 teams in the selection process, however. He said his team is looking forward to traveling somewhere new, and playing inside is a nice added bonus.

“It is what it is,” he said of the bowl selection process. “I’m not really going to get into it. This is the thing I can tell you, I’m happy to be in Detroit. I’m happy to play in a dome.”

Narduzzi added, “They’ve been there, they want to go do something else. I think too many people worry about what bowl game they’re in. Like I said, I’m excited, it doesn’t matter. We get to play another game, a lot of teams out there don’t get to play an extra game. You guys can talk Tier-1, Tier-2 - it doesn’t matter. I don’t really want to go back to New York, I didn’t really want to go back to D.C. because our kids have already been there. I’ve never been to the same bowl game twice and I think that’s what the ACC tried to do and I think that’s what they want.”

The Pitt seniors aren’t going to let the outside distractions bother them. Dane Jackson is focusing on doing his job and Eastern Michigan as he will suit up for Pitt one last time. He participated in that 2016 Pinstripe Bowl, and earned the start in last year's Sun Bowl.

“Finish the season strong,” Jackson described of what he will be focusing on in his final days as a Pitt Panther. “Keep being the leaders we’ve been all season, just keep pushing the young guys. You know we’ve got one more game and we’ve got to make the most of it.”