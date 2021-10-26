Pitt senior RB AJ Davis enters transfer portal

Pitt senior running back AJ Davis has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday morning. Davis checks in at 6'0" and 225-pounds and has two carries for 21 yards and four catches for 23 yards on the season, all of which came in the season opener against UMass.

Davis has only appeared in one game this season for the Panthers, and will have one year of eligibility remaining for next season. Davis has started ten games in his Pitt career, appearing in at least one game in each of the past five seasons. In 2019, Davis was the team's leading rusher with 530 yards and four touchdowns.

Davis will end his Pitt career with 991 rushing yards, good for 35th all-time in school rushing history. He also contributed 41 catches for 354 yards as well. Davis was named a co-starter as camp broke heading into this season, but he slowly lost playing time to Vincent Davis and Israel Abanikanda. True freshman Rodney Hammond has come on strong as well as the team's third running back.

Davis was a big recruiting win in the class of 2017. He was a four-star recruit out of Lakeland High School in Florida and had offers from nearly 30 programs, but in the end chose the Panthers over ACC rivals North Carolina and Louisville during ESPN's Signing Day Special.

Pitt is now down to five scholarship running backs for the remainder of the season with Abanikanda, Vincent Davis, Hammond, to go along with Daniel Carter and Todd Sibley. The Panthers may be without Abanikanda this weekend, who sustained a big hit in the team's win over Clemson on Saturday.

Pat Narduzzi mentioned AJ Davis as someone that could help carry the burden on Monday if Abanikanda is indeed not ready to play against Miami this weekend.

"We got A.J. Davis, who played a lot of good football for us, that's back healthy," Narduzzi said on Monday. "We'll just kind of play it by ear, stay healthy."

One day later, Davis is officially in the NCAA transfer portal.