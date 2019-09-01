Pitt fell behind 10-0 in a forgettable first quarter performance against Virginia in Saturday season opener. In the second quarter, the Panthers found some life, though. Pitt scored two touchdowns and kept the Virginia offense in check to grab a 14-13 halftime lead.

The momentum looked to be squarely in favor for the home team at the break, and in the third quarter it quickly went away thanks in part to two key plays that did not go in the Panthers’ favor.

The Cavaliers started the third quarter with the ball. After two quick incompletions, Pitt had Virginia in a third and long situation. Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins came up with a big play on third down, as he evaded the Pitt pass rush and hit Terrell Jana for a 13-yard completion to keep the drive alive.

Moments later, the Cavaliers once again found themselves facing a third-and-long. Pitt dialed up a corner blitz and it looked as though Jason Pinnock was ready to wrap up Perkins for a sack, but he side stepped and broke loose for a 27-yard scamper up the sideline which eventually turned into three points as Virginia grabbed a 16-13 lead.

A sack there ultimately would have ended the Virginia threat, but the Cavaliers senior quarterback made a play, while the Panthers missed a chance.

After two successful offensive drives to end the first half, Pitt started at its own 25-yard line and still had hope of keeping that offensive momentum going as the second half began. On second down, Pickett found a wide open Taysir Mack on the sideline in what would have been a big gain into Cavaliers’ territory, only the Panthers’ junior wide receiver failed to haul in the pass.

On the very next play, Pickett was flushed from the pocket and tried to make a throw on the run only for Virginia linebacker Matt Gahm to pick off his pass attempt in the flat. With the short field, Perkins found Haisie DuBois for a 13-yard scoring strike to increase the Virginia lead 23-14 and the Cavaliers never really looked back from there.

In less than five minutes on the scoreboard, Pitt went from a halftime lead with a wave of momentum to trailing by nine points almost instantly.

“It was just a sloppy game for a week one game,” Pickett told reporters following the 30-14 loss. “We got to focus on our offense and our timing and get back to it this week.”

The pass to Mack was just one of the many costly drops Pitt receivers had in week one. Pickett was struggling mightily and facing constant pressure throughout the night, and to mix in some easy drops proved to be detrimental to the Panthers.

Still, the subsequent interception by Pickett proved to be the bigger failure for the Pitt offense, as it set Virginia up in prime position to score.

“I was just trying to make a play and there wasn’t a play there, so I just got to be smart and throw it away,” Pickett said.

The Pitt defense showed up nicely on Saturday for the most part. Pitt held Virginia to 310 yards of total offense, despite being put in some unfavorable situations throughout much of the night.

The Pitt offense sputtered with some early three-and-outs, thus making the Panthers’ defense stay on the field for longer than ideal stretches at times. Pitt surrendered three touchdowns in Saturday’s 30-14 loss, but all three of those scores had the Virginia offense starting inside the Pitt 30-yard line.

Despite those tough situations, Pitt senior safety Damar Hamlin wasn’t looking for an excuse. “We just need to learn how to adapt to whatever situation we’re put in and just make plays,” Hamlin said after finishing with a team-high seven tackles.

Virginia played a poised and determined second half, and really controlled the outcome of the game. It looked like a team that was picked to win the ACC Coastal. Still, a missed tackle and an easy drop made it all the more easier for the 1-0 Cavaliers.

“We showed glimpses, but if you show glimpses you are not going to win the game,” Pickett said. “You’ve got to be consistent all game.”

