Panther-lair - Pitt's season comes to an end with a 79-73 loss to Miami

The Pitt basketball season came to an end this afternoon with a 79-73 loss to Miami in the ACC Tournament. Pitt concludes the season with a 10-12 record and for the first time since 2018, the Panthers lose on the first day of the ACC Tournament.

Pitt was sparked offensively by the play of its backcourt, as Femi Odukale (28) and Nike Sibande (24) combined for 52 points and 12 rebounds. Both of those marks were career-highs for each player in a Pitt uniform. Ithiel Horton came off the bench to provide 10 points as well.

Pitt star sophomore Justin Champagnie, one day after being named first team All-ACC, was held in check for the most part. He finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, his 14th double double of the season, but it took a 5-of-20 shooting day to get those 11 points for the Brooklyn native.

Aside from that, no other Pitt player reached the scoring column. Pitt's entire offensive output came from four players. Perhaps the most costly thing working against Pitt today was the team's foul shooting. The Panthers shot just 5-14 from the free-throw line.

It was a close game throughout, as neither team ever held a lead of double digits. Odukale tied the game at 64 with a hard drive at the 3:41 mark, then Chamapgnie's bucket moments later gave Pitt its last lead of the contest. Both plays were three-point plays with Pitt squandering opportunities at the foul line.

From there, Miami outscored Pitt 15-9 down the stretch run of the game. Miami had a balanced scoring attack with five players reaching double figures, led by 20 points from All-ACC guard Isaiah Wong. The Hurricanes only committed six turnovers to Pitt's 14.

Pitt ends the season having lost 10 of its last 12 games. The Panthers' 2020-21 campaign started with a lot of promise with an 8-2 start including a memorable win over Duke in January, but it finished with turmoil after that aside from just the losing streak. Pitt saw two three-year starters, Xavier Johnson and Au'Diese Toney, leave before the season ended.

Pitt now has at least four scholarships it must fill before next year and currently the Panthers sit with zero commitments. On top of that, Champagnie will now have a decision to make regarding his future as it is possible he tests the NBA Draft waters. An important offseason for Pitt starts now.