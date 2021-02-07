Panther-lair - Pitt's schedule changes again

CLICK HERE FOR PITT'S UPDATED 2020-21 SCHEDULE

Pitt’s schedule is changing again, as the Panthers’ Wednesday night game at Louisville has been postponed.

The ACC announced the postponement after “additional positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program,” according to a press release. The positive COVID-19 tests included Louisville head coach Chris Mack, who will not be available for the Cardinals’ next scheduled game at Virginia Tech on Feb. 13.

This is Pitt’s second postponement in less than a week, as last Saturday’s game against Florida State - which had already been postponed twice - was put on hold due to COVID issues at FSU.

In addition to the three postponed games against Florida State and this latest postponement of Wednesday’s game, Pitt has also had games at Duke (Dec. 29), vs. Notre Dame (Jan. 2), at Georgia Tech (Jan. 13) and at Boston College (Jan. 23) postponed.

The Notre Dame game was made up on Jan. 30 and the game at Georgia Tech was rescheduled for this Sunday. That leaves four games - at Duke, at Boston College, at Louisville and vs. Florida State - that have not been rescheduled, but Pitt only has one opening in its schedule after this week. That comes in the next-to-last week of the season, when the Panthers don’t have a midweek game between hosting Clemson on Sunday, Feb. 21, and playing at N.C. State the following Sunday.

Pitt (9-6 overall, 5-5 ACC) has six games remaining on its regular-season schedule.

Sunday, Feb. 14 - at Georgia Tech (4:00 pm, ACC Network)

Wednesday, Feb. 17 - N.C. State (4:30 pm, ACC Network)

Sunday, Feb. 21 - Clemson (6:00 pm, ACC Network)

Sunday, Feb. 28 - at N.C. State (4:00 pm, ACC Network)

Tuesday, March 2 - Wake Forest (8:00 pm, ACC Network)

Saturday, March 6 - at Clemson (12:00 pm, RSN)