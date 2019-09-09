The focus before and since Pitt’s season opener has been on the Panthers’ passing game, and understandably so. Mark Whipple was hired to fix that element of the team’s offense, and in the 30-14 loss to Virginia two weeks ago, it was very much unfixed.

But the secondary storyline of Pitt’s offense was a significant one nonetheless, and that was the running game. The Panthers’ ground attack was virtually nonexistent against the Cavaliers, with 78 rushing yards on 30 attempts in the loss.

That was a far cry - and a steep fall - from the space Pitt inhabited a season ago. In 2018, the Panthers averaged 227.9 rushing yards per game with senior backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall leading the way.

With those two players gone, it was inevitable that Pitt’s running game would take a step back, but the Virginia game was more of an abrupt departure than expected. With a combination of ineffectiveness and apparent philosophy, the Panthers seemed to never really try to run the ball in the opener. Quarterback Kenny Pickett led the team with 12 rushing attempts, but that wasn’t a product of an emphasized quarterback-run game; rather, Pickett was sacked four times - those count as runs - and had seven scrambles, according to Pro Football Focus.

The running backs, meanwhile, combined for a total of 62 yards on 18 carries. That simply wasn’t good enough, regardless of how much Pitt wants to rely on the pass, and the Panthers needed more from the running game in the Week Two matchup with Ohio.

Early on, it looked like the rushing attack had made minimal improvements against the Bobcats. Pickett didn’t scramble as much and there was more emphasis on getting the ball to the running backs, and by the end of the third quarter, the Panthers had 85 rushing yards on 24 attempts with the running game accounting for three first downs and a touchdown.

But when Pitt took the ball at its own 7 holding a 10-point lead with 7:05 on the clock in the fourth quarter, the team was looking to drain as much time as it could. And for the first time all season, the running game delivered.

What followed was an 11-play, 69-yard drive that saw the home team rely heavily on the run game. In fact, 10 of those 11 plays were rushes and they gained 61 yards while picking up three crucial first downs.

“The last drive was nice to see,” center Jimmy Morrissey said after the game. “It’s always nice when you can finish with the ball in your hands and close the game out.”

Morrissey and his mates on the offensive line anchored the drive, but it was led by a pair of running backs named Davis.

Junior A.J. Davis is Pitt’s leading rusher through two games, and he started the game-sealing drive with a pair of runs to set up third-and-3. After Pickett and tight end Will Gragg combined to gain a fresh set of downs, Davis broke off an 18-yard run to move the ball close to midfield.

Then freshman Vincent Davis had his number called and responded with a nine-yard run followed by a spin-through-the-hole for two more yards to get another first down. The speedster from Florida hit for five and four on his next two attempts and then, with third-and-1 and the clock ticking down, Davis broke a 13-yard run straight up the middle of Ohio’s defense to finally ice the game.

The Bobcats knew what Pitt was going to do on that drive; with two tight ends on the field for every snap, including extra offensive lineman Carson Van Lynn for the three longest runs, the Panthers’ intentions were clear. But Ohio couldn’t stop Pitt’s rushing attack, and that bodes well for the future.

“Going into that last drive, we emphasized that we wanted to run the ball and just ice the game and get out of there with the win,” Pickett said. “So seeing those guys work hard up front and getting Vincent Davis in there and getting him some touches, I think he showed some flash, he’s got just some juice that we all like to see, so I think he did a great job.”

Heading into this week’s showdown in State College, A.J. Davis leads Pitt with 114 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while Vincent Davis is second on the team with 56 yards and a score on 14 attempts. V’Lique Carter and Todd Sibley also have 17 carries between them, and Pat Narduzzi said that the coaches will continue to employ a heavy rotation.

“You know, our plan is every week, we're going to look for the hot hand,” Pitt’s head coach said Saturday. “A.J. Davis did a nice job, and just - I thought we needed a little burst out of 22 (Vincent Davis), and V'Lique Carter was good, as well.

“We're going to play the guy that's hot. If a guy looks like he's running it hard and he's got some juice to him, we're going to play that guy, so it'll just be by committee until we find out who our dude is. But Vincent Davis did show up today and we kind of saw that during the last couple weeks of practice. We know he's a good football player. We're excited he's here.”