Pitt’s run in the rankings is over.

After appearing in 11 consecutive Associated Press polls dating back to last season, the Panthers were not ranked this week in the wake of their 26-21 loss Saturday night to Georgia Tech at Acrisure Stadium. The Yellow Jackets entered the game with a 1-3 record and an interim head coach after firing Geoff Collins (and Athletic Director Todd Stansbury) last Monday.

Pitt was 3-1 going into Saturday night and seemed to be positioning itself as the top team in the Coastal Division. Now the Panthers are 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC as they face considerable questions about their offense, which ranks eighth in the conference in scoring and ninth in yards.

Pitt’s streak in the AP poll began last November when the Panthers re-entered the rankings at No. 25 following their 54-29 win at Duke. They had dropped out the previous week after a home loss to Miami, but once they went back into the polls, it was a steady climb throughout the season.

Pitt rose to No. 20 for two consecutive weeks and then moved to No. 17 before peaking at No. 13 in the wake of the Panthers’ win over Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game.

The preseason AP poll this season had Pitt at No. 17, and the Panthers stayed there after beating West Virginia in the opener. They dropped to No. 23 when they lost to Tennessee and fell another spot after beating Western Michigan on the road.

The streak of 11 consecutive AP polls was Pitt’s longest run since appearing in 14 straight polls from 2002-03.

With Pitt out of the polls, the ACC has four ranked teams this week, and they’re all from the Atlantic Division: No. 5 Clemson, No. 14 N.C. State, No. 15 Wake Forest and No. 22 Syracuse.

Florida State, North Carolina, Pitt and Duke also received votes.

The Panthers will get a shot at their first conference win this Saturday when they host Virginia Tech (2-3 overall, 1-1 ACC) at Acrisure Stadium. That game is set for a 3:30 pm kickoff.