Detroit - The Pitt offense has flashed potential while hitting depths of despair throughout the 2019 season, and in Pitt's 34-30 win over Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl, it was only fitting that Pitt did a little of both in that game.

Pitt's four touchdown drives all went for 75-yards or longer. All four of those touchdown drives showed something a little different. There were explosive plays, efficient passing, and well timed two-minute drills. The offense looked pristine for flashes throughout the game.

Pitt's other possessions? Well there were five punts, a fumble, a missed field goal, and two drives that resulted in field goals, though the one field goal happened after a four-play negative-4 yard drive.

"That’s the game of football, it’s not going to be perfect all the time," Pickett said of Pitt's inconsistent offense on Thursday. "We practice that two-minute drill so many times since last year because we struggled in that area and Coach Whip brings a different element in and Coach Duzz did a great job and a great hire on bringing in Coach Whip. I knew the offense kind of had a different mindset this year, we’re sharper in those kind of situations."

Pickett shined down the stretch. Pitt found itself trailing 30-27 with 2:43 left in the game and the ball at its own 9-yard line. The Panthers found ways to make it happen to get themselves in position to win. Vincent Davis ripped off a 9-yard run. Maurice Ffrench caught a few passes, V'lique Carter, and Shocky Jacques-Louis made some splash plays before Taysir Mack's spectacular game-winning catch.

Pitt's been there before this season - many times. Pickett has led game-winning drives against UCF, Duke, and North Carolina. He finished the Quick Lane Bowl 27-of-39 passing for 361 yards and 3 touchdowns and was named MVP for his performance. He was involved in the longest pass play in Pitt history, a 96 yard catch and run by Maurice Ffrench, and threw a great pass at the end to Taysir Mack for the game-winner. At times, he's been really good this season and the offense feeds off of him.

"Kenny was great, he was the leader," center Jimmy Morrissey said of the Pitt quarterback down the stretch. "Locked in and focused and ready to do his job."

Despite those flashes of brilliance by the offense, there was the scoreless first quarter and the third quarter that netted a total of 18-yards. Morrissey didn't think Pitt's offense changed course throughout the game, despite the contrast from drive to drive.

"Everything we ran today was all part of the game plan," he said. "It was just different times when Coach Whip wanted to call certain things in the game with momentum swings and how we’re going to handle that, so no not really."

If the offense that showed up at times tonight can show up next year, Pitt might have something. The Panthers return nearly the entire offensive line, Pickett, along with a host of receivers and running backs.

"No question about it," Narduzzi noted that if he thinks the offense will continue to improve. "We got some nice mid-year’s coming as well, so we’re going to reload and go. We need to get our run game going better than it is right now, so that’s something we’re going to work on in the offseason. Jared Wayne is another guy coming back, and like I said we’ve got some talented young guys coming in that we’re excited to work with."

Freshman Vincent Davis got to see extended playing time today and finished with 69-yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He flashed some potential in his first look as the No. 1 back. He thinks tonight was a good learning experience.

“Definitely, I’ll think I’ll be ready," Davis said about heading into his sophomore year. "I’m learning a lot. Coach Powell has taught me a lot since I’ve been here, but I’m still learning and I’ve got some learning to do and this was a good learning experience.”

Davis believes Pitt has the potential to be better offense next season. "Yea there’s definitely a lot you haven’t seen yet. You’ll see, just wait."