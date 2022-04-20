Pitt's interest in NC guard grows after strong weekend
New names from the 2023 class continue to be linked to Pitt, and one of the newest is guard Silas Demary from North Carolina. After an impressive showing in the first live period in Indianapolis on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news