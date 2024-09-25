Pitt's 2024-25 men's basketball schedule was released Tuesday night, and it is highlighted by five games against power-conference opponents in the non-conference and a 20-game conference slate that features a trip to Dallas and some of the ACC's most storied venues.

After an exhibition game against Point Park and home contests with Radford, Murray State and Gardner-Webb, Pitt's first big test of the season will come on Nov. 15 when the Panthers welcome West Virginia for the latest edition of the Backyard Brawl.

After WVU, Pitt will host VMI for the first game of the Greenbrier Tip-Off before heading to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for that tournament's featured games: a Friday afternoon matchup with LSU and a Sunday finale against UCF or Wisconsin.

Pitt's trip to the Greenbrier will be followed five days later by a game against another power-conference opponent on the road when the Panthers go to Columbus to take on Ohio State. And five days after that, Pitt will be on the road again to face Mississippi State as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Panthers will stay on the road for a fifth consecutive power-conference matchup when they follow the Mississippi State game with a trip to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech.

Pitt closes the 2024 calendar year with Eastern Kentucky and Sam Houston at home before diving into ACC play, and the Panthers' first two games of the full conference schedule feature two of the league's new additions: Cal and Stanford.

The remainder of Pitt's 20-game ACC schedule includes trips to Duke, Florida State, Syracuse, Wake Forest, North Carolina, SMU (Pitt's second time ever facing the Mustangs and the first time in Dallas), Notre Dame, Louisville and N.C. State, as well as the game at Virginia Tech In December.

In addition to Cal and Stanford, Pitt will host Louisville, Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, Syracuse, Georgia Tech and Boston College.

The Panthers' lone off week in the ACC schedule comes in late January, when they have a week between a home game against Clemson on Jan. 18 and road game at Syracuse on Jan. 25.