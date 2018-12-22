The story with Pitt basketball this season starts with the three freshmen.

If you have been following the team at all this year, you know by now that Jeff Capel’s first recruiting class is already building the foundation for the program’s future success. Xavier Johnson is the cool point guard from Washington D.C. who runs the team. Trey McGowens is the top-100 recruit from North Carolina who can score. And Au’Diese Toney is the 6’6” forward from Alabama who does all the little things right.

Every game, it seems one of those guys steps up and steals the show, but on Thursday night against New Orleans, the trio set a piece of history together for Pitt basketball when they became the first freshmen trio to each score 20 points in the same game.

McGowens led with 24 points and four assists, Johnson added 21 and six assists, while Toney added 20 points and eight rebounds.

Pitt defeated New Orleans 99-57, but really the Pitt freshmen outscored the Privateers 65-57 all by themselves.

Capel is no stranger to coaching talented freshmen. After all, he is credited with being the main recruiter for many of Duke’s top-ranked recruiting classes over the past seven years, including Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish - the trio that has taken college basketball by storm this season.

“I probably have, but it hasn’t happened a lot,” Capel remarked on whether he has seen three freshmen score 20 in a game. “I thought all three of those guys - I thought they were very efficient. I thought they let the game come to them.”

The freshmen all showed their strengths on Thursday as Capel described.

“I thought ‘Diese got us started with his energy on the offensive glass. X did a really good job of just kind of letting the game come to him and getting everyone involved. I thought Trey did some really good things especially late in the game we put him at the point.”

The group plays with chemistry on the court, mainly because they are friends away from the court. At a summer camp two years ago, Toney and McGowens roomed together, while Johnson played with McGowens during the camp. The bond started there for the three players, but of course the ever-competitive Johnson was quick to point out his team defeated Toney’s.

Playing together was something they talked about, but weren’t sure if it would come to fruition.

“Only us three know this - back in high school we knew each other but didn’t think we’d play together, but it actually happened,” Johnson explained.

Now the group is anchoring a team about to start the ACC schedule, but it’s about more than what those players can do as freshmen. Pitt is looking to return to being a top-program and play in big games like it did throughout most of the 2000's, and these three seem poised to make that happen in their careers.

For now, Capel will likely have his team focus on the last non-conference game against Colgate on December 29. But remember, these guys are freshmen and they are thinking about something else: the ACC opener against North Carolina on January 5.

“That’s what you kind of dream about your whole life - playing games like those. It’s finally here,” said McGowens.