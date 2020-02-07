News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pitt's focus now shifts to 2021

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Pitt capped off the 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday February 5th, and now the attention for the Pitt coaches will be mostly all on the class of 2021. The Panthers 2020 class was a solid one as P...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}