Panther-lair - Pitt's first commitment for 2022 is in

Pitt has its first commitment for the class of 2022, and it’s a defensive back from Ohio.

“I was on the phone with Pat (Narduzzi) at 11,” Mansfield (Oh.) safety Aveon Grose told Panther-Lair.com Sunday afternoon. “That’s when I committed.”

Grose was the first recruit to commit to Pitt in the 2022 class, and the Panthers were a special team for Grose as one of his big firsts, too.

“The coaches were a big part of it, for sure; they showed me a lot of love since the beginning. They were my first offer and they have an amazing school and a great coaching staff.

“I’ve been thinking about it for awhile. I’ve talked to Coach Pat on the phone a couple times and Coach Archie (Collins), too. They were telling me about how amazing their program is and how bad they want me. So I kind of knew a couple weeks ago. Then my head coach talked to Coach Pat about it and we set up a call and got it done.”

It’s not totally unique for recruits to commit in their junior years of high school, but Grose definitely made an early decision. He committed to Pitt over five other offers - Cincinnati, Akron, Toledo, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan - and he did so without having visited Pitt.

That gave Grose some pause about the decision, but he decided the allure of playing in the Panthers’ defense was too strong.

“I’ve never been to Pitt for a visit,” he said. “I thought about waiting for a visit, but most of the coaches who hit me up, they sent me videos of the campus and all of that stuff.

“Really, it’s just Pitt; that’s why I committed. The coaches really show me a lot of love and their team is amazing this year. The defense sticks out a lot, most definitely, because that’s what I’m getting recruited for.”

Grose, 6’1” 185, projects as a safety in Pitt’s defense, and he said that’s where he lines up at Mansfield Senior. On Friday night, he exploded for 10 tackles, one sack and a blocked kick - his second block of the season - and he thinks he can bring that to the Panthers two years from now.

“I think my strengths are coming down and making a tackle and also playing coverage. I can play all-around, put me in the box, let me blitz or let me cover.”