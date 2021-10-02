Pitt's defense stepped up when it mattered

ATLANTA — It was not a perfect performance for the Pitt defense on Saturday in the Panthers’ 52-21 win over Georgia Tech. It was an effective showing, however. The Pitt defense set the tone with two early interceptions and got off the field on third downs throughout the contest.

Given the way the Pitt offense has played this season, it was more than enough to help spark a 1-0 start in ACC play.

“We like to start fast and we like to play fast and those two interceptions, that’s as fast as you can get and by being by two linebackers is even better,” Pitt’s Sir’Vocea Dennis said after recording 8 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in the Panthers win over Georgia Tech.

Pitt’s first offensive possession sputtered and the Panthers had to punt the ball away. On Georgia Tech’s second offensive play of the game, Pitt senior linebacker Cam Bright came down with an interception off a tipped pass from Jeff Sims. Pitt's offense scored moments later on an Israel Abanikanda 9-yard run.

Georgia Tech got the ball a second time, and yet again the second play of the drive resulted in an interception, this time by Pitt senior linebacker Johnny Petrishen, who returned it 33 yards for a score.

“I know I’ve talked about this before…I felt like I’ve seen that in my mind a thousand times,” Petrishen said. “I manifested that, envisioned that, it really just felt like a movie playing out.”

Pitt was up 14-0 before the Yellow Jackets even know what happened. The Panthers hardly let up from there, racing out to a 42-14 halftime lead, and even a 49-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

It wasn’t always perfect for Pitt’s defense. Georgia Tech had six passes that went over 20 yards. Sims threw for over 300 yards, the first Yellow Jackets' quarterback to hit that mark since 2007.

It may be cliche, but it was a bend, but don’t break type of effort for Pitt on defense. Georgia Tech found success at times, but Pitt got off the field when it mattered. The Yellow Jackets were just 2-of-11 on third down attempts, and 1-of-4 on fourth downs.

Dennis said third down defense was an emphasis this week by the Pitt coaching staff, and the team responded on game day.

“Our guys really took that to heart and made sure we executed on third down,” the Pitt linebacker said.

“We talked and one our keys to victory was, it doesn’t matter what happens on first and second we had to win money down,” Narduzzi said following the game.

Georgia Tech had 13 total possessions on Saturday, three resulted in scores, but four were forced punts, two ended on turnovers, and three stops on fourth down.

In Pitt’s lone loss this season, Western Michigan converted 7-of-17 on third downs. Pitt looked more prepared against Georgia Tech to come up with those key stops.

“We've been kind of average down there on the goal line when people have gotten down there,” Narduzzi said. “So it was good to see two stops down there. And again, our guys keep learning from their lessons that you make and that's what the game of football is.”

Pitt’s defense is still going through some growing pains, but as long as they come up with more big plays than they allow and the offense continues to click, the Panthers should have a chance in every game left on the schedule.