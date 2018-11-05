In the wake of the Duke game two weeks ago, Pitt’s defensive players felt they owed the offense some gratitude.

After all, the Panthers gave up 45 points and more than 600 yards, necessitating a performance from the offense that many didn’t think was possible. But a dominating rushing attack and two timely deep passes pushed Pitt ahead of Duke for a 54-45 win.

For that, the defense thanked the offense. Then they went back to work preparing for Friday night’s game at Virginia, and the results were considerably improved.

“You go into the next week, you thank the offense for doing what they did last week and you get back to yourself,” redshirt sophomore defensive Rashad Weaver said after the game, a 23-13 Pitt victory. “We weren’t ourselves last week; they came out with some things we weren’t expecting, but all that matters is we got the win and we stopped them in the fourth quarter.

“And then we came out this week and did our assignments throughout the game and held them to 13 points and however many rushing yards it was. We just played a complete game.”

It was about as close to a complete game as a defense can get. The Panthers gave up a 42-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter on a busted coverage but were otherwise very sound, holding an offense that was averaging 390 yards per game to just 249. That included a paltry 44 net rushing yards - well below the Cavs’ season average of 186 yards per game on the ground.

And what’s more, Pitt’s defense really locked Virginia down in the second half. The Cavaliers had 193 yards of offense in the first half, including 169 yards on 10-of-13 passing by quarterback Bryce Perkins. But in the second half, Perkins threw for just 36 yards and was sacked three times.

The Panthers also held Virginia to 2-of-6 conversions on third down in the second half while allowing the Cavaliers to gain a net of 38 yards. It was a stifling turn from a defense that has had more than its share of struggles this season.

“You look at the defense a week ago and you look at what we put on the field today,” Narduzzi said after the Virginia game. “Our kids worked hard all week, coaches did a great job putting them in position and that’s how you play Pitt defense.”

While Duke went up and down the field on Pitt two weeks ago, that doesn’t tell the whole story of that game. After giving up six touchdowns in three quarters, the Panthers cracked down in the fourth and forced the Blue Devils to punt twice and kick a field goal, effectively pitching a shutout in the final 15 minutes.

That wasn’t the first time Pitt’s defense has found a new level of play in the fourth quarter, either. Last month against Syracuse, the Panthers held the Orange to a pair of field goals in the final stanza to force overtime (and came up with a huge turnover in the overtime period).

Over the last four games, Pitt’s defense has allowed just one fourth-quarter touchdown; that one came in the loss to Notre Dame, marring what was otherwise a stellar defensive performance. All told, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Duke and Virginia scored a combined total of 19 fourth-quarter points against Pitt - an average of 4.8 points per game - and those teams converted 4-of-15 third-down attempts in the fourth quarter.

“We just try to stay in what we do,” redshirt junior cornerback Dane Jackson said Friday night. “We put our trust in the coaches, trust that they’ll make the right calls and put us in the right position to make those plays. It’s coming together as a defense and trusting what we do.”