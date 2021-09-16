Pitt's complete 2021-22 schedule is out

The ACC releaeed the entire conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 college basketball season on Thursday evening. Pitt had previously released its non-conference schedule back in August, and now the dates and times for all 31 regular season games are set.

“We are excited about the season ahead of us,” said head coach Jeff Capel in a statement. “The Atlantic Coast Conference schedule is always challenging with so many outstanding programs in this conference. I like what I have seen from our team this offseason and believe we will come out hungry to compete and prove ourselves in what I believe is the best conference in the country. We are also looking forward to having fans back at the Petersen Events Center and feeding off the great college basketball atmosphere the Oakland Zoo helps provide.”

Pitt will begin ACC play early this season, as the Panthers are set to travel to Virginia on Friday December 3rd to take on the Cavaliers. Pitt will have non-conference gfames prior to this meeting, and four more non-league games before concluding the 19-game ACC slate to close out the season.

Pitt's ACC home opener will be on Tueaday December 28th, an ESPN2 national broadcast against Mike Brey and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Later that week, the Panthers will travel down to Blacksburg for a rare New Year's Day game against Virginia Tech. The game is set for ESPNU with a time still to be determined.

Later in January, the Panthers face a daunting three-game stretch beginning with a Tueaday evening game at Syracuse, followed by a pair of home games against Louisville and Virginia.

Pitt begins the month of February with a road contest at Wake Forest on Wednesday February 2nd set for a 7 p.m. tip-off on either ESPN2/U. Later that week, the Panthers will host Virginia Tech for a Saturday night 7 p.m. showdown at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt will get a three-game homestand late in the season. Pitt hosts Georgia Tech on February 19, Miami on the 22nd, and will play Duke on Tuesday March 1st. It will mark the final road ACC contest of Mike Kryzewski's career as he goes against his pupil, Capel.

Pitt's regular season finale will be a road contest in South Bend against Notre Dame on Saturday March 5th. The ACC Tournament, which is to be held in Brooklyn this year, is set to begin on March 8th.

13 of Pitt's 20 ACC games will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The Panthers' remaining league games will either be on ESPNU or ESPN2, with some games still having undetermined television arrangments.



