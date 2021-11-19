Pitt's bench saves the day

It might not convey it on the schedule, but No. 3 Pitt volleyball earned arguably its most impressive win of head coach Dan Fisher’s tenure on Friday, defeating No. 13 Georgia Tech 3-1 in Atlanta, GA. The Panthers came from behind, and did it without the contributions they’ve gotten accustomed to from their main stars.

It feels odd to say about a Dan Fisher-coached team, but Pitt went on the road looking for revenge on Friday. The Yellow Jackets pulled out a rare victory in the Fitzgerald Field House 3-2 when the two teams met in October, the Panthers’ first loss of the season.

Pitt and Georgia Tech have only bolstered their resumes in the time passed before the rematch. The teams have lost one match each since, both to undefeated No. 1 Louisville. The ACC title race hasn’t quite wrapped up yet, but a win on Friday was necessary for either team to remain in the conversation.

Kayla Lund and Chinaza Ndee, Pitt’s graduate senior co-captain duo, struggled to combat the Georgia Tech defense from the start of the match. Lund and Ndee had 16 and 17 kills, respectively, in the teams’ first meeting, but the Yellow Jackets held them to just one total kill on 16 combined attempts in the first game.

The Panthers fell immediately behind, but managed to claw back to a 6-6 tie early on. When the Yellow Jackets won five straight points moments later from Kayla Kaiser’s serving run, Pitt had no answer. Georgia Tech took the first game 25-17, much to the sold-out O’Keef Gym’s approval.

Lund had no kills on eight attempts before exiting midway through the first set. She sat out the entire second game, and only returned to serve in a few situations in the third and fourth games. It was unclear if she had sustained an injury, or how severe the injury may have been.

Fisher tends to lean on his bench players in the second and third sets of matches, but Lund’s absence forced him to play that hand much earlier on than normal. Valeria Vazquez Gomez, Rachel Fairbanks, and Chiamaka Nwokolo all received a surge in playing time the rest of the night.

Both teams played a sloppy second game, at least on the serving end. Pitt had no service errors in the first set, but six in the second offset an abundance from the Yellow Jackets as well. Still, the Panthers jumped out to an early 10-5 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, taking the second game 25-22.

The third set saw both teams trade leads back and forth, but the most memorable moment came from a Yellow Jacket fan. Upset at a call that went Pitt’s way, the spectator apparently ran towards the court to offer the referee his glasses. The official asked for the man to be removed, and the fan casually gave the ref the middle finger as he walked by him to the exit.

With the Panthers clinging to a 23-22 lead, Georgia Tech’s Mariana Brambilla knocked one to the edge of the court to even the set at 23. Fisher challenged the call, and was rewarded with an overturn after a lengthy review, giving Pitt set point. Serena Gray put away a Lexis Akeo pass two points later to give Pitt a 2-1 match lead.

The Panthers now had shifted momentum fully in their favor. A clutch run on Fairbank’s serve gave Pitt a three-point cushion in the fourth set, and Pitt maintained the small buffer for the rest of the night.

In Lund’s absence, Vazquez Gomez emerged with one of the best performances of her career off of the bench. The 6-foot-1 redshirt finished the match with 14 kills and seven digs. She recorded her first block of the night in the fourth game to set up set point, and ended the match with a kill immediately after.

The Panthers head to South Carolina to face Clemson on Sunday at 1pm, before getting their long-awaited rematch with the top-ranked Cardinals to close the regular season.