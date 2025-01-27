Pitt's 2025 football schedule finalized

On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the football schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. The Pitt Panthers knew who were their 12 opponents were previously, but now have dates and the order of games finalized.

Pitt’s 2025 season will feature two bye weeks, on September 20th and later on November 8th. The Panthers have four non-conference games, and eight league matchups as well. Pitt will play all 12 of its regular season games on a Saturday, without any weekday games, marking the first time that has happened since 2003.

As previously announced, Pitt will open the 2024 season against Duquesne at Acrisure Stadium. It will begin a slate of seven games at home, including three before the month of October.

Duquesne and Pitt have not met since 1939, but the Dukes have held the bragging rights all these years since that 21-13 win. Pittsburgh’s other college football team is coming off of an 8-3 season in 2024 as a member of the Northeast Conference. Pitt is 22-1 all-time against members of the FCS.

The following week, Pitt will take on Central Michigan, against at Acrisure Stadium. Pitt and the Chippewas have never met previously, but as a whole, the Panthers are 34-6 all-time against schools in the Mid-American Conference.

The fourth and final installment of the current run of the Backyard Brawl will take place on 9/13 fittingly enough, in Morgantown. Longtime West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has turned back the clocks and is leading the Mountaineers yet again. Pitt is 2-1 in this current four-game agreement. The series will take a three-year hiatus before resuming again in 2029.

The ACC has taken its time rolling out the schedule, and late last week the league revealed Pitt’s conference opener to be against Louisville the final weekend in September at home. The Cardinals handled Pitt in 2024, but the Panthers did pull an upset over them back at Acrisure Stadium in 2023.

Pitt will roll into October with another home game against Boston College, meaning the Panthers will not have to get on a plane until the following week when they travel to Florida State on the 11th. Pitt has been in the ACC since 2013, and this will only mark the second meeting inside of Doak Campbell Stadium.

Pitt will make a return to the JMA Wireless Dome on October 18th. It will be the first game for the Panthers in Syracuse since 2021, with the Orange giving up their home game to play in Yankee Stadium back in 2023.

The Panthers will close out October with the fifth home game of the season against another conference foe they don’t seem to play much. Pitt and NC State will be getting together for the first time since 2020, and only the third time as members of the ACC.

Pitt will be in California on November 1st for a cross-country conference game against Stanford. This marks Pitt’s first trip to Palo Alto since 1922. A well-timed bye week, will lead into a home game against Notre Dame.

The Irish are coming off a national runner-up season and will likely be the toughest team on Pitt’s schedule this season. Notre Dame is Pitt’s fourth most common opponent in history, with the Panthers’ last win in this series occurring back in 2013.

Pitt will conclude the season with a pair of old Coastal Division rivals. First up, a trip to Atlanta on November 22nd to take on Georgia Tech, before Pitt closes the season the Saturday after Thanksgiving at home against Miami.

Saturday 8/30 Duquesne (Acrisure Stadium, 68,400)

All-time series: Pitt leads 5-2

Last game: 10/21/1939 Duquesne 21, Pitt 13

2024 record: 8-3 (5-1 NEC)

Head coach: Jerry Schmitt, 21st season (128-87 at Duquesne)





Saturday 9/6 Central Michigan (Acrisure Stadium, 68,400)

*First all-time meeting*

2024 record: 4-8 (2-6 MAC)

Head coach: Matt Drinkall, 1st season (0-0 career)





Saturday 9/13 at West Virginia (Milan Puskar Stadium, 60,000)

All-time series: Pitt leads 61-43-3

Last game: 9/14/2024 Pitt 38, West Virginia 34

Under Narduzzi: Pitt leads 2-1

2024 record: 6-7 (5-4 Big 12)

Head coach: Rich Rodriguez, 1st season in second stint (60-26 in 7 seasons at WVU)





Saturday 9/27 Louisville (Acrisure Stadium, 68,400)

All-time series: Pitt leads 11-10

Last game: 11/23/2024 Louisville 37, Pitt 9

Under Narduzzi: Pitt leads 3-2

2024 record: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)

Head coach: Jeff Brohm, 3rd season (19-8 at Louisville)





Saturday 10/4 Boston College (Acrisure Stadium, 68,400)

All-time series: Pitt leads 18-16

Last game: 11/30/2024

Under Narduzzi: Boston College leads 3-1

2024 record: 7-6 (4-4 ACC)

Head coach: Bill O’Brien, 2nd season (22-15 overall)





Saturday 10/11 At Florida State (Doak Campbell Stadium, 79,560)

All-time series: Pitt leads 6-5

Last game: 11/4/2023 Florida State 24, Pitt 7

Under Narduzzi: Tied 1-1

2024 record: 2-10 (1-7 ACC)

Head coach: Mike Norvell, 6th season (33-27 at FSU)





Saturday 10/18 At Syracuse (JMA Wireless Dome, 42,784)

All-time series: Pitt leads 44-32-3

Last game: 10/24/2024 Pitt 41, Syracuse 13

Under Narduzzi: Pitt leads 8-2

2024 record: 10-3 (5-3 ACC)

Head coach: Fran Brown, 2nd season (10-3)





Saturday 10/25 NC State (Acrisure Stadium, 68,400)

All-time series: Tied 5-5-1

Last game: 10/3/2020 NC State 30, Pitt 29

Under Narduzzi: NC State leads 2-0

2024 record: 6-7 (3-5 ACC)

Head coach: Dave Doeren, 13th season (87-65 at NCST)





Saturday 11/1 At Stanford (Stanford Stadium, 50,424)

All-time series: Tied 2-2

Last game: 12/31/2018 Stanford 14, Pitt 13

Under Narduzzi: Stanford leads 1-0

2024 record: 3-9 (2-6 ACC)

Head coach: Troy Taylor, 3rd season (6-18 at Stanford)





Saturday 11/15 Notre Dame (Acrisure Stadium, 68,400)

All-time series: Notre Dame leads 50-21-1

Last game: 10/28/2023 Notre Dame 58, Pitt 7

Under Narduzzi: Notre Dame leads 4-0

2024 record: 14-2

Head coach: Marcus Freeman, 4th season (33-10 career)





Saturday 11/22 At Georgia Tech (Bobby Dodd Stadium, 51,913)

All-time series: Pitt leads 11-6

Last game: 10/1/2022 Georgia Tech 26, Pitt 21

Under Narduzzi: Pitt leads 6-2

2024 record: 7-6 (5-3 ACC)

Head coach: Brent Key, 4th season (18-16 at GT)





Saturday 11/29 Miami (Acrisure Stadium, 68,400)

All-time series: Miami leads 29-12-1

Last game: 11/26/2022 Pitt 42, Miami 16

Under Narduzzi: Miami leads 6-2

2024 record: 10-3 (6-2 ACC)

Head coach: Mario Cristobal, 4th season (22-16 at UM)