Pitt's 2021 season produces four All-Americans

In the aftermath of Pitt's 11-2 ACC Championship season, there have been plenty of individual postseason honors for some Panthers. Of course that started with All-ACC selections, into individual awards like Jordan Addison winning the Biletnikoff, and now that has shifted to All-American teams.

There are five All-American teams that are recognized by the NCAA to determine whether a player is a consensus or unanimous All-American. Those are the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Sporting News, and Walter Camp Foundation. As of today, all five publications have released their All-American teams, here is a recap of how Pitt fared on those lists.

Cal Adomitis was listed today as a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). The senior long snapper recently is coming off winning the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation's top long snapper. In fact, this is the first year the AFCA added long snapper to its team, meaning Adomitis is the innagural recipient of this honor.

Adomitis has been Pitt's long snapper for 63 consecutive games dating back to the 2017 season. Despite being a specialist, Adomits was a team leader for Pitt this season and even served as one of the four captains for the Panthers in 2021.

Jordan Addison became the 54th consensus All-American in Pitt history after being named to the first team by the Associated Press, FWAA, Sporting News, and Walter Camp. He missed the chance to be a unanimous All-American by being placed on the second team by the AFCA. He would have been Pitt's first unanimous All-American since Aaron Donald claimed that honor in 2013. Addison is the first Biletnikoff winner to not get unanimous honors since Jerry Jeudy missed out in 2018.

Addison was brilliant in the 2021 season, and claimed the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver. He currently sits with 93 catches, 1,479 yards, and a national-best 17 receiving touchdowns. The sophomore from Maryland played a pivotal role in Pitt having one of the best offensive attacks in the nation. His clutch four-touchdown game against Virginia helped solidify Pitt's ACC chances.

Kenny Pickett claimed two first team All-American honors (AFCA and Walter Camp), while taking home second team honors by the other three outlets, meaning he just missed consensus All-American honors. Pickett was of course the Johnny Unitas Golden Award winner, as the nation's top senior quarterback. He finished third in Heisman voting as well.

Pickett's 2021 season defines the 2021 Pitt football team. The fifth-year senior put together the best offensive season in school history and led the Panthers to their first-ever ACC title and first 11-win season in 40 seasons.

Pickett will leave Pitt as the school's career leader in both passing yards and touchdowns. In the 2021 season, Pickett totaled 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He also accounted for five rushing touchdowns, including an electrifying run to open Pitt's ACC Championship game against Wake Forest.

Calijah Kancey was named a third-team selection by the Associated Press. Kancey was also a first-team All-ACC selection as well. The sophomore defensive tackle totaled 33 stops, 13 tackles for loss, and seven sacks in the 2021 season. Kancey took home freshman All-American honors for his efforts in the 2020 season as well.