Pitt's 2020 efforts in Ohio include 6'4" defensive end
Pitt is trying to work it’s way back into recruiting the state of Ohio after failing to land a player from there in the class of 2019. Defensive coordinator Randy Bates has been working on making i...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news