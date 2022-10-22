It’s debatable how much an exhibition game against a Division III opponent counts for, but Pitt’s 103-51 win over Clarion at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday afternoon did serve as an impressive debut for the latest iteration of Jeff Capel’s perennially-remade Panthers.

All of Pitt’s newest elements were on full display on Saturday. Chief among them was the presence of veteran play at guard. With sixth-year senior Nelly Cummings and fifth-year senior Jamarius Burton leading the way, the Panthers enjoyed a considerable backcourt advantage over the outmanned Golden Eagles.

As starters who logged 49 minutes them, Cummings and Burton combined to score 34 points on 12-of-18 shooting. Cummings, the point guard, also had four assists, although they were offset somewhat by four turnovers, while Burton had two assists and no turnovers.

Pitt never trailed in the game on Saturday, and when Clarion got within four points four minutes into the game on a three-pointer, Cummings answered with a three of his own to ignite a run that eventually pushed the Panthers’ lead to 20 - and beyond.

Similarly, when Clarion had the hot hand coming out of halftime, it was Cummings who put an end to the Golden Eagles’ 8-2 run by willing himself to the basket for a lay-up.

Pitt played the game without junior center John Hugley and junior forward Will Jeffress. The absence of Hugley, expected to be the Panthers’ best player, opened opportunities for freshman Guillermo Diaz Graham, who made the start at center, and junior-college transfer Fede Federiko.

Diaz Graham finished with four points on 1-of-3 shooting and four rebounds. Federiko had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in 19 minutes.

All told, six Pitt players reached double figures.

Pitt will play another exhibition game in two weeks when the Panthers host Edinboro at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2.