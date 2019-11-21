Pitt used its size, length, and athleticism to handle Arkansas-Pine Bluff by a score of 66-41 on Thursday night at the Petersen Events Center. The Golden Lions were limited to just 32.6% from the field as Pitt grabbed control of the game with an early 16-2 lead and never really looked back from there.

The Panthers were led by freshman forward Justin Champagnie. The Brooklyn native poured in 18 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in his second career start. Champagnie was a very efficient 8-of-12 from the field.

Pitt point guard Xavier Johnson continued to build off his strong second half from Monday as he finished with 13 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals. Johnson was 3-of-7 from 3-point land, and perhaps most importantly he did not commit a turnover in 31 minutes of action.

Eric Hamilton played his finest game in his Pitt career to date. The UNC-Greensbobo graduate transfer came off the bench and scored 12 points and pulled down 8 rebounds. He was key on the offensive glass, as he finished with three offensive rebounds. As a team, Pitt collected 13 offensive rebounds as a team.

Trey McGowens was unusually quiet as he finished scoreless. it marked the first time in his career that he was held without a point. Ryan Murphy also struggled, as he finished 2-of-10 from behind the arc and totaled 6 points. Murphy's troubles have extended for a few games now.

Another bright spot for the Panthers was freshman forward Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly. He had 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists off the bench. He looked comfortable attacking the Golden Lions zone defense.

The win improves Pitt's record to 4-2 on the season. The Panthers will return to action on Monday in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off against Kansas State at 6 p.m. on FS1.