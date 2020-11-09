Panther-lair - Pitt releases updated two-deep for Georgia Tech week

Pitt releases updated two-deep for Georgia Tech week
The Pitt coaching staff released an updated depth chart on Monday, and here's a look at what stood out.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Column 5
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Davis Beville OR
|
Joey Yellen
|
RB
|
Vincent Davis
|
A.J. Davis
|
Israel Abanikanda OR Daniel Carter
|
Todd Sibley
|
WR
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
DJ Turner OR
|
Tre Tipton
|
WR
|
Jared Wayne
|
Taysir Mack
|
Slot
|
Jordan Addison
|
John Vardzel
|
TE
|
Daniel Moraga
|
Kyi Wright
|
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
Matt Goncalves
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Jake Kradel
|
Blake Zubovic
|
RT
|
Gabe Houy
|
Keldrick Wilson
- The coaches made a few minor adjustments to the offensive two-deep. At running back, senior A.J. Davis moved back up to the No. 2 spot from the bottom of the list and redshirt junior Todd Sibley moved down to the bottom. That's probably due to health; Davis has seen his reps slowly increase in recent weeks after being banged up, while Sibley has not played in the last two games due to injury.
- The coaches also made a small change at receiver. All season, Taysir Mack and Jared Wayne have been listed as "OR" starters, but this week, Wayne is listed as the lone starter after Mack missed the Florida State game due to injury.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Patrick Jones II
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
|
DT
|
Tyler Bentley OR
|
David Green
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson
|
Calijah Kancey
|
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
John Morgan OR
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Money
|
Phil Campbell III
|
SirVocea Dennis
|
Middle
|
Chase Pine
|
Brandon George
|
|
Star
|
Cam Bright
|
John Petrishen
|
CB
|
Jason Pinnock
|
Rashad Battle
|
CB
|
A.J. Woods
|
Marquis Williams
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Erick Hallett
|
SS
|
Brandon Hill
|
Judson Tallandier
- On defense, there was one minor change made as the coaches swapped A.J. Woods and Marquis Williams at cornerback. Woods started the season opener but Williams lined up there in the next six games. On Saturday at Florida State, Williams did play due to injury and Woods stepped back into the starting lineup.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton
|
Ben Sauls
|
P
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
LS
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Byron Floyd
|
KR
|
Jordan Addison
|
A.J. Woods
|
Vincent Davis/DJ Turner
|
PR
|
Jordan Addison OR
|
DJ Turner
|
Jaylon Barden
|
KO
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton