 Panther-lair - Pitt releases updated two-deep for Georgia Tech week
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 12:24:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Pitt releases updated two-deep for Georgia Tech week

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

The Pitt coaching staff released an updated depth chart on Monday, and here's a look at what stood out.

The two-deep: Offense
Pos. Player Player Player Column 5

QB

Kenny Pickett

Davis Beville OR

Joey Yellen

RB

Vincent Davis

A.J. Davis

Israel Abanikanda OR Daniel Carter

Todd Sibley

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

DJ Turner OR

Tre Tipton

WR

Jared Wayne

Taysir Mack

Slot

Jordan Addison

John Vardzel

TE

Daniel Moraga

Kyi Wright


LT

Carter Warren

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Bryce Hargrove

Matt Goncalves

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Jake Kradel

Blake Zubovic

RT

Gabe Houy

Keldrick Wilson

- The coaches made a few minor adjustments to the offensive two-deep. At running back, senior A.J. Davis moved back up to the No. 2 spot from the bottom of the list and redshirt junior Todd Sibley moved down to the bottom. That's probably due to health; Davis has seen his reps slowly increase in recent weeks after being banged up, while Sibley has not played in the last two games due to injury.

- The coaches also made a small change at receiver. All season, Taysir Mack and Jared Wayne have been listed as "OR" starters, but this week, Wayne is listed as the lone starter after Mack missed the Florida State game due to injury.

The two-deep: Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Patrick Jones II

Deslin Alexandre


DT

Tyler Bentley OR

David Green

DT

Devin Danielson

Calijah Kancey


DE

Rashad Weaver

John Morgan OR

Habakkuk Baldonado

Money

Phil Campbell III

SirVocea Dennis

Middle

Chase Pine

Brandon George


Star

Cam Bright

John Petrishen

CB

Jason Pinnock

Rashad Battle

CB

A.J. Woods

Marquis Williams

FS

Damar Hamlin

Erick Hallett

SS

Brandon Hill

Judson Tallandier

- On defense, there was one minor change made as the coaches swapped A.J. Woods and Marquis Williams at cornerback. Woods started the season opener but Williams lined up there in the next six games. On Saturday at Florida State, Williams did play due to injury and Woods stepped back into the starting lineup.

The two-deep: Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton

Ben Sauls

P

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

H

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

LS

Cal Adomitis

Byron Floyd

KR

Jordan Addison

A.J. Woods

Vincent Davis/DJ Turner

PR

Jordan Addison OR

DJ Turner

Jaylon Barden

KO

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton
