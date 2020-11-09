Panther-lair - Pitt releases updated two-deep for Georgia Tech week

The Pitt coaching staff released an updated depth chart on Monday, and here's a look at what stood out.

- The coaches made a few minor adjustments to the offensive two-deep. At running back, senior A.J. Davis moved back up to the No. 2 spot from the bottom of the list and redshirt junior Todd Sibley moved down to the bottom. That's probably due to health; Davis has seen his reps slowly increase in recent weeks after being banged up, while Sibley has not played in the last two games due to injury.

- The coaches also made a small change at receiver. All season, Taysir Mack and Jared Wayne have been listed as "OR" starters, but this week, Wayne is listed as the lone starter after Mack missed the Florida State game due to injury.