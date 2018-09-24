Ticker
Pitt releases two-deep for UCF week

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
Pitt released its latest official two-deep on Monday, and here's a look at what stands out.

On offense, the coaches made zero changes to the official depth chart from last week. That's not too surprising, since the player usage at North Carolina followed what was listed on the two-deep.

Receiver is the exception, of course, where the coaches use a frequent rotation. Maurice Ffrench, who is listed as a backup, did play the same number of snaps on offense as Shocky Jacques-Louis, who is listed as a starter - they both played 37 - but overall, the receiver rotation was more or less in line with what the staff has done so far this season.

Speaking of receivers, Darian Street and Michael Smith have both been listed on every depth chart this season, but neither played in the game at North Carolina.

Offense Two-Deep - Week Five
Pos. Player Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Ricky Town

Nick Patti OR

Jeff George Jr.

RB

Qadree Ollison

Darrin Hall

AJ Davis

FB

George Aston

Jim Medure


TE

Tyler Sear

Will Gragg

Grant Carrigan

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Dontavius Butler-Jenkins

Aaron Mathews

WR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Maurice Ffrench

Darian Street

WR

Taysir Mack

Tre Tipton

Michael Smith

LT

Stefano Millin

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Connor Dintino

Brandon Ford

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Mike Herndon

Bryce Hargrove

RT

Alex Bookser

Gabe Houy

Jerry Drake Jr.

Likewise, there were no changes to the defensive two-deep. The most curious development from a personnel perspective at North Carolina on Saturday was the absences of Chase Pine and Phil Campbell; both are listed as backups - Pine as an "OR" backup with Elias Reynolds - but neither played in the game.

Reserve Star linebacker Anthony McKee also did not play on Saturday; he did not travel with the team to Chapel Hill.

Defense Two-Deep - Week Five
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dewayne Hendrix

Patrick Jones II

Deslin Alexandre

NT

Shane Roy

Rashad Wheeler

DT

Keyshon Camp OR

Amir Watts

Jaylen Twyman

DE

Rashad Weaver

James Folston Jr.

Money

Elijah Zeise OR

Saleem Brightwell

Middle

Quintin Wirginis

Chase Pine OR

Elias Reynolds

Star

Oluwaseun Idowu

Anthony McKee Jr.

Cam Bright

CB

Phillipie Motley

Jason Pinnock

Marquis Williams

CB

Dane Jackson

Damarri Mathis OR

Paris Ford

FS

Damar Hamlin

Jazzee Stocker

Bricen Garner

SS

Dennis Briggs

Phil Campbell III
Special Teams Two-Deep - Week Five
Pos. Player Player

Punter

Kirk Christodoulou

Ethan Van Buskirk

Placekicker

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

Kickoffs

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

Holder

Jake Scarton

Kellen McAlone

Long-snapper

Cal Adomitis

Grey Brancifort

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Paris Ford

PR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Paris Ford
