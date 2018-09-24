Pitt released its latest official two-deep on Monday, and here's a look at what stands out.

On offense, the coaches made zero changes to the official depth chart from last week. That's not too surprising, since the player usage at North Carolina followed what was listed on the two-deep.

Receiver is the exception, of course, where the coaches use a frequent rotation. Maurice Ffrench, who is listed as a backup, did play the same number of snaps on offense as Shocky Jacques-Louis, who is listed as a starter - they both played 37 - but overall, the receiver rotation was more or less in line with what the staff has done so far this season.

Speaking of receivers, Darian Street and Michael Smith have both been listed on every depth chart this season, but neither played in the game at North Carolina.