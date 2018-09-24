Pitt releases two-deep for UCF week
Pitt released its latest official two-deep on Monday, and here's a look at what stands out.
On offense, the coaches made zero changes to the official depth chart from last week. That's not too surprising, since the player usage at North Carolina followed what was listed on the two-deep.
Receiver is the exception, of course, where the coaches use a frequent rotation. Maurice Ffrench, who is listed as a backup, did play the same number of snaps on offense as Shocky Jacques-Louis, who is listed as a starter - they both played 37 - but overall, the receiver rotation was more or less in line with what the staff has done so far this season.
Speaking of receivers, Darian Street and Michael Smith have both been listed on every depth chart this season, but neither played in the game at North Carolina.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Ricky Town
|
Nick Patti OR
|
Jeff George Jr.
|
RB
|
Qadree Ollison
|
Darrin Hall
|
AJ Davis
|
FB
|
George Aston
|
Jim Medure
|
|
TE
|
Tyler Sear
|
Will Gragg
|
Grant Carrigan
|
WR
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
Dontavius Butler-Jenkins
|
Aaron Mathews
|
WR
|
Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Darian Street
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack
|
Tre Tipton
|
Michael Smith
|
LT
|
Stefano Millin
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Connor Dintino
|
Brandon Ford
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Mike Herndon
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
RT
|
Alex Bookser
|
Gabe Houy
|
Jerry Drake Jr.
Likewise, there were no changes to the defensive two-deep. The most curious development from a personnel perspective at North Carolina on Saturday was the absences of Chase Pine and Phil Campbell; both are listed as backups - Pine as an "OR" backup with Elias Reynolds - but neither played in the game.
Reserve Star linebacker Anthony McKee also did not play on Saturday; he did not travel with the team to Chapel Hill.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dewayne Hendrix
|
Patrick Jones II
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
NT
|
Shane Roy
|
Rashad Wheeler
|
DT
|
Keyshon Camp OR
|
Amir Watts
|
Jaylen Twyman
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
James Folston Jr.
|
Money
|
Elijah Zeise OR
|
Saleem Brightwell
|
Middle
|
Quintin Wirginis
|
Chase Pine OR
|
Elias Reynolds
|
Star
|
Oluwaseun Idowu
|
Anthony McKee Jr.
|
Cam Bright
|
CB
|
Phillipie Motley
|
Jason Pinnock
|
Marquis Williams
|
CB
|
Dane Jackson
|
Damarri Mathis OR
|
Paris Ford
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Jazzee Stocker
|
Bricen Garner
|
SS
|
Dennis Briggs
|
Phil Campbell III
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|
Punter
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Ethan Van Buskirk
|
Placekicker
|
Alex Kessman
|
Jake Scarton
|
Kickoffs
|
Alex Kessman
|
Jake Scarton
|
Holder
|
Jake Scarton
|
Kellen McAlone
|
Long-snapper
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Grey Brancifort
|
KR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Paris Ford
|
PR
|
Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|
Paris Ford