Panther-lair - Pitt releases two-deep for Syracuse week

Pitt releases two-deep for Syracuse week
Pitt released its latest depth chart on Monday, and the coaches decided to stick with the status quo as they made no changes to the two-deep.
This comes with the caveat that last week's depth chart included receiver Taysir Mack and tight end Lucas Krull, who were not available for the season opener against Austin Peay due to injury. Several other players - most notably starting defensive linemen Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp - were not present at Heinz Field for the game.
Here's a look at the two-deep on offense, defense and special teams.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Column 5
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Davis Beville OR
|
Joey Yellen
|
RB
|
AJ Davis
|
Todd Sibley OR
|
Vincent Davis OR Daniel Carter OR
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
WR
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
Tre Tipton OR
|
DJ Turner
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack OR
|
Jared Wayne
|
Slot
|
Jordan Addison
|
John Vardzel
|
TE
|
Lucas Krull
|
Kyi Wright OR
|
Daniel Moraga
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
Matt Goncalves
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Jake Kradel
|
Blake Zubovic
|
RT
|
Gabe Houy
|
Keldrick Wilson
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Patrick Jones II
|
Deslin Alexandre OR
|
John Morgan
|
DT
|
Keyshon Camp
|
David Green
|
DT
|
Devin Danielson
|
Tyler Bentley OR
|
Calijah Kancey
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
Habakkuk Baldonado
|
Money
|
Phil Campbell III
|
SirVocea Dennis
|
Middle
|
Wendell Davis
|
Chase Pine
|
Brandon George
|
Star
|
Cam Bright
|
John Petrishen
|
CB
|
Jason Pinnock
|
Rashad Battle
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams
|
A.J. Woods
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Erick Hallett
|
SS
|
Paris Ford
|
Brandon Hill
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton
|
Ben Sauls
|
P
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
H
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Cam Guess
|
LS
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Byron Floyd
|
KR
|
Jordan Addison
|
A.J. Woods
|
Vincent Davis/DJ Turner
|
PR
|
Jordan Addison
|
DJ Turner
|
Jaylon Barden
|
KO
|
Alex Kessman
|
Sam Scarton