Panther-lair - Pitt releases two-deep for Syracuse week

{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 10:51:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt releases two-deep for Syracuse week

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt released its latest depth chart on Monday, and the coaches decided to stick with the status quo as they made no changes to the two-deep.

This comes with the caveat that last week's depth chart included receiver Taysir Mack and tight end Lucas Krull, who were not available for the season opener against Austin Peay due to injury. Several other players - most notably starting defensive linemen Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp - were not present at Heinz Field for the game.

Here's a look at the two-deep on offense, defense and special teams.

The two-deep: Offense
Pos. Player Player Player Column 5

QB

Kenny Pickett

Davis Beville OR

Joey Yellen

RB

AJ Davis

Todd Sibley OR

Vincent Davis OR Daniel Carter OR

Israel Abanikanda

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Tre Tipton OR

DJ Turner

WR

Taysir Mack OR

Jared Wayne

Slot

Jordan Addison

John Vardzel

TE

Lucas Krull

Kyi Wright OR

Daniel Moraga

LT

Carter Warren

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Bryce Hargrove

Matt Goncalves

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Jake Kradel

Blake Zubovic

RT

Gabe Houy

Keldrick Wilson
The two-deep: Defense
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Patrick Jones II

Deslin Alexandre OR

John Morgan

DT

Keyshon Camp

David Green

DT

Devin Danielson

Tyler Bentley OR

Calijah Kancey

DE

Rashad Weaver

Habakkuk Baldonado

Money

Phil Campbell III

SirVocea Dennis

Middle

Wendell Davis

Chase Pine

Brandon George

Star

Cam Bright

John Petrishen

CB

Jason Pinnock

Rashad Battle

CB

Marquis Williams

A.J. Woods

FS

Damar Hamlin

Erick Hallett

SS

Paris Ford

Brandon Hill
The two-deep: Special teams
Pos. Player Player Player

PK

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton

Ben Sauls

P

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

H

Kirk Christodoulou

Cam Guess

LS

Cal Adomitis

Byron Floyd

KR

Jordan Addison

A.J. Woods

Vincent Davis/DJ Turner

PR

Jordan Addison

DJ Turner

Jaylon Barden

KO

Alex Kessman

Sam Scarton
