Panther-lair - Pitt releases two-deep for Syracuse week

Pitt released its latest depth chart on Monday, and the coaches decided to stick with the status quo as they made no changes to the two-deep.

This comes with the caveat that last week's depth chart included receiver Taysir Mack and tight end Lucas Krull, who were not available for the season opener against Austin Peay due to injury. Several other players - most notably starting defensive linemen Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp - were not present at Heinz Field for the game.

Here's a look at the two-deep on offense, defense and special teams.