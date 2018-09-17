Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 11:00:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt releases latest two-deep

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
Pitt released its latest depth chart on Monday, and there were virtually no changes from last week's two-deep.

In fact, the only change was at holder, where the coaches went from listing "Kirk Christodoulou OR Jake Scarton" to just listing Scarton; he held for placements in Pitt's 24-19 win over Georgia Tech at Heinz Field on Saturday.

Interestingly, the coaches left the receiver two-deep as it was a week ago, with freshman Shocky Jacques-Louis listed as a starter alongside Rafael Araujo-Lopes and Taysir Mack. But in the game against Georgia Tech, Jacques-Louis played sparingly and junior Maurice Ffrench was in the top group with Araujo-Lopes and Mack.

Here's the offensive two-deep.

Offensive two-deep: Week Four
Pos. Player Player Player Player

QB

Kenny Pickett

Ricky Town

Nick Patti OR

Jeff George Jr.

RB

Qadree Ollison

Darrin Hall

AJ Davis

FB

George Aston

Jim Medure

TE

Tyler Sear

Will Gragg

Grant Carrigan

WR

Shocky Jacques-Louis

Dontavius Butler-Jenkins

Aaron Mathews

WR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Maurice Ffrench

Darian Street

WR

Taysir Mack

Tre Tipton

Michael Smith

LT

Stefano Millin

Carson Van Lynn

LG

Connor Dintino

Brandon Ford

C

Jimmy Morrissey

Owen Drexel

RG

Mike Herndon

Bryce Hargrove

RT

Alex Bookser

Gabe Houy

Jerry Drake Jr.
Defensive two-deep: Week Four
Pos. Player Player Player

DE

Dewayne Hendrix

Patrick Jones II

Deslin Alexandre

NT

Shane Roy

Rashad Wheeler

DT

Keyshon Camp OR

Amir Watts

Jaylen Twyman

DE

Rashad Weaver

James Folston Jr.

Money LB

Elijah Zeise OR

Saleem Brightwell

Middle LB

Quintin Wirginis

Chase Pine OR

Elias Reynolds

Star LB

Oluwaseun Idowu

Anthony McKee Jr.

Cam Bright

CB

Phillipie Motley

Jason Pinnock

Marquis Williams

CB

Dane Jackson

Damarri Mathis

Paris Ford

SS

Dennis Briggs

Phil Campbell III

FS

Damar Hamlin

Jazzee Stocker

Bricen Garner
Special teams two-deep: Week Four
Pos. Player Player

Punter

Kirk Christodoulou

Ethan Van Buskirk

PK

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

Kickoffs

Alex Kessman

Jake Scarton

Holder

Jake Scarton

Kellen McAlone

Long-snapper

Cal Adomitis

Grey Brancifort

KR

Maurice Ffrench

Paris Ford

PR

Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Paris Ford
{{ article.author_name }}