Pitt released its latest depth chart on Monday, and there were virtually no changes from last week's two-deep.

In fact, the only change was at holder, where the coaches went from listing "Kirk Christodoulou OR Jake Scarton" to just listing Scarton; he held for placements in Pitt's 24-19 win over Georgia Tech at Heinz Field on Saturday.

Interestingly, the coaches left the receiver two-deep as it was a week ago, with freshman Shocky Jacques-Louis listed as a starter alongside Rafael Araujo-Lopes and Taysir Mack. But in the game against Georgia Tech, Jacques-Louis played sparingly and junior Maurice Ffrench was in the top group with Araujo-Lopes and Mack.

Here's the offensive two-deep.