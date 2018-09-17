Pitt releases latest two-deep
Pitt released its latest depth chart on Monday, and there were virtually no changes from last week's two-deep.
In fact, the only change was at holder, where the coaches went from listing "Kirk Christodoulou OR Jake Scarton" to just listing Scarton; he held for placements in Pitt's 24-19 win over Georgia Tech at Heinz Field on Saturday.
Interestingly, the coaches left the receiver two-deep as it was a week ago, with freshman Shocky Jacques-Louis listed as a starter alongside Rafael Araujo-Lopes and Taysir Mack. But in the game against Georgia Tech, Jacques-Louis played sparingly and junior Maurice Ffrench was in the top group with Araujo-Lopes and Mack.
Here's the offensive two-deep.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
QB
|
Kenny Pickett
|
Ricky Town
|
Nick Patti OR
|
Jeff George Jr.
|
RB
|
Qadree Ollison
|
Darrin Hall
|
AJ Davis
|
FB
|
George Aston
|
Jim Medure
|
TE
|
Tyler Sear
|
Will Gragg
|
Grant Carrigan
|
WR
|
Shocky Jacques-Louis
|
Dontavius Butler-Jenkins
|
Aaron Mathews
|
WR
|
Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Darian Street
|
WR
|
Taysir Mack
|
Tre Tipton
|
Michael Smith
|
LT
|
Stefano Millin
|
Carson Van Lynn
|
LG
|
Connor Dintino
|
Brandon Ford
|
C
|
Jimmy Morrissey
|
Owen Drexel
|
RG
|
Mike Herndon
|
Bryce Hargrove
|
RT
|
Alex Bookser
|
Gabe Houy
|
Jerry Drake Jr.
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DE
|
Dewayne Hendrix
|
Patrick Jones II
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
NT
|
Shane Roy
|
Rashad Wheeler
|
DT
|
Keyshon Camp OR
|
Amir Watts
|
Jaylen Twyman
|
DE
|
Rashad Weaver
|
James Folston Jr.
|
Money LB
|
Elijah Zeise OR
|
Saleem Brightwell
|
Middle LB
|
Quintin Wirginis
|
Chase Pine OR
|
Elias Reynolds
|
Star LB
|
Oluwaseun Idowu
|
Anthony McKee Jr.
|
Cam Bright
|
CB
|
Phillipie Motley
|
Jason Pinnock
|
Marquis Williams
|
CB
|
Dane Jackson
|
Damarri Mathis
|
Paris Ford
|
SS
|
Dennis Briggs
|
Phil Campbell III
|
FS
|
Damar Hamlin
|
Jazzee Stocker
|
Bricen Garner
|Pos.
|Player
|Player
|
Punter
|
Kirk Christodoulou
|
Ethan Van Buskirk
|
PK
|
Alex Kessman
|
Jake Scarton
|
Kickoffs
|
Alex Kessman
|
Jake Scarton
|
Holder
|
Jake Scarton
|
Kellen McAlone
|
Long-snapper
|
Cal Adomitis
|
Grey Brancifort
|
KR
|
Maurice Ffrench
|
Paris Ford
|
PR
|
Rafael Araujo-Lopes
|
Paris Ford