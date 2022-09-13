The ACC announced the complete men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season earlier today. The Pitt basketball team had previously revealed its non-conference schedule that features games against West Virginia, trips to Northwestern and Vanderbilt, along with a two-game slate in Brooklyn for the Legends Classic, where the Panthers will take on Michigan in the first game, and either VCU or Arizona State in the second.

Pitt will begin the 2022-23 season on November 7th with a home game against Tennessee-Martin. The conference slate is set to begin on December 2nd, with a road game at NC State, which is still in the midst of non-conference play.

Conference game times and television details will be announced at a late date.

Pitt will play a total of three games before the New Year. The Panthers will travel to Syracuse on December 20th, and will host preseason national championship contender North Carolina on either December 30th or the 31st. Pitt handed the Tar Heels a loss in Chapel Hill on February 16th last season. From there, North Carolina went onto win 11 of its next 12 games en route to a national championship berth.

Pitt has a 20-game conference slate this year that features five home games in the month of January. The ACC moved to a 20-game conference schedule ahead of the 2019-20 season, there was exception during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In both years with a full 20-game ACC schedule, Pitt has finished with a 6-14 record both times.

Pitt will take on Virginia and Clemson on January 3rd and 7th respectively, as part of a three-game homestead early on in conference play. From there, Pitt will follow that up with a three-game road trip highlighted by a January 11th trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to square off against the Duke Blue Devils.

Pitt has a difficult slate of home and home opponents with games against Syracuse, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Florida State, and Miami.

Pitt’s single home games will be Virginia, Clemson, Wake Forest, Boston College, while the Panthers will head on the road to take on North Carolina State, Duke, Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame.

Pitt’s final home game will be on February 25th, when the Panthers take on traditional rival Syracuse. Jeff Capel’s team will conclude the regular season with a pair of road games in March: at Notre Dame and Miami.

Pitt has finished in the bottom third of the ACC in each of the past five seasons, and will be looking to finish higher than 11th for the first time since the 2015-16 season, the last time the program advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

The Panthers have a solid core returning with junior center John Hugley back after he averaged 14.8 points per game last season. Jamarius Burton, the team's second leading scorer also returns. Jeff Capel went to the transfer portal and added point guard Nelly Cummings, who is expected to have a big role. The Panthers also landed top-50 recruit Dior Johnson late in the recruiting process, and he is the highest-rated recruit Capel has landed during his Pitt tenure.