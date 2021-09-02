Pitt receives historic gift

Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, Pitt athletics made history.

Chris Bickell, a 1997 graduate and long-time supporter of the Panthers, committed a $20 million gift that represented the largest donation in the history of Pitt athletics.

"I am a proud Pitt Man and it is my honor to give back to this great University," Bickell said in a press release from the Athletic Department. "I believe the leadership is in place to take Pitt Athletics and our football program to the next level. I hope my gift inspires others to do their part in making that happen.”

Bickell is the CEO of WellHive, a healthcare services company that works with military veterans. With his gift, Pitt also announced that the head football coaching position will be renamed the “Chris Bickell ’97 Head Football Coach.” That’s the first time Pitt has named a coaching position, although the practice does have precedent in college athletics. Michigan, for example, has named positions for its head football coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator.

Bickell’s gift isn’t just targeted to football, though. According to the press release, “$10 million will be used immediately to enhance the training, nutrition and learning environment infrastructure.” The remaining $10 million will be placed in an endowment.

"Chris is a generous and longtime supporter of the University of Pittsburgh's football program," said Chancellor Patrick Gallagher. "This gift, however, is perhaps his most powerful, and it will help to shape the future and success of Pitt football for years to come."

"We are forever grateful for Chris's generous donation that demonstrates his commitment to our football program and the extraordinary experience we want for our student-athletes, both in the present and into our future," Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. "Chris understands the transformational role athletics can have on a young person's life, and the joy and excitement it brings to students and alumni alike. Chris is an exceptional person and we are proud to recognize his passion and support of the Panthers by naming the head football coaching position in his honor."