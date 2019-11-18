Pitt picked right up where it left off in the West Virginia game - unable to shoot the basketball. The Panthers shot just 5-of-26 to start the game on Monday in the first half. Despite some early troubles, the Panthers rallied in the second half and ran past Monmouth by a score of 63-50.

Xavier Johnson turned it up a notch after halftime and played his best half of basketball this season. The sophomore guard finished with 15 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds. He was also able to connect on a pair of 3-pointers.

In addition to the strong play from Johnson, Trey McGowens also finished in double figures with a team-high 16 points. Au'Diese Toney was replaced in the starting lineup with freshman Justin Champagnie. Both players provided good minutes in their new roles. Champagnie recorded a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Toney notched double figures in scoring for the first time this season with 10 points and 7 boards.

Johnson's strong stat line came mostly in the second half. It appeared Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was not pleased with his star point guard, and went to the bench in favor of walk-on Onyebuchi Ezeakuado, who provided good minutes when he was on the floor,

The tactic of putting a walk-on in the game seemed to light a fire towards Johnson as he posted 13 of his 15 points in the second half. His inspired play seem to be infectious as Pitt pulled away from the Hawks steadily throughout the second half, outscoring the Hawks 42-31. Pitt also shot a sizzling-hot 63% from the field in the second half.

The win over Monmouth moves Pitt to 3-2 on the season. Tonight's game was a preliminary round game for the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off that will be played Monday in Fort Myers (Fla). Pitt resumes action on Thursday when it hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff.