Pitt projects new offer Pabst to the OL
When Pitt offered Nate Pabst over the weekend, the Panthers became the tenth team to give him a scholarship.But Pat Narduzzi’s staff distinguished itself quickly for the Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller li...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news