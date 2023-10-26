The Atlantic Coast Conference revealed the preseason poll for the upcoming 2023-24 college basketball season on Thursday evening. Pitt was projected to finish ninth in the 15-team conference. Blake Hinson, Pitt’s returning leading scorer, was named to the league’s second team All-ACC. Freshman guard Carlton ‘Bub’ Carrington was one of five freshman to receive a vote in Preseason Rookie of the Year voting.

The Panthers are coming off of 24-12 season in 2023, a year in which they made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. Pitt finished in three way tie for third place last season and came within a game of earning a share of its first-ever ACC title. Last year marked the best season for Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, who is now entering his sixth season with the program.

Pitt’s run at an ACC championship was unexpected from a year ago. After six straight seasons of finishing in the bottom third of the league, the expectations were not high, but the Panthers surprised and had their most successful season under Capel.

Pitt returns a pair of starters from last year's tournament team: Hinson, along with center Federiko Federiko. The Panthers' returning nucleus is highlighted by sophomore forwards Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham and they also landed a number of key newcomers, both in the transfer portal and through high school recruiting.

Despite the promise on the roster, the league expects Pitt to take a step back after losing its three starting guards and the league's top sixth man from last year. Duke is projected to win the ACC as the Blue Devils grabbed 44 first place votes. Miami, projected as the No. 2 team in the league followed with five votes, while North Carolina and Virginia rounded out the top of the projected standings with one each.

Hinson is coming off a career year in 2023. After starting his career at Ole Miss, before a brief stop at Iowa State, the 6’6’ forward found a home in Pittsburgh. He averaged 15.3 points, 6 rebounds, and made 97 three-pointers. Hinson is the only returning player in the country to boast that kind of stat line, though he was reduced to the second team.

The first team is highlighted by Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, Armando Bacot from UNC, 50, Clemson’s PJ Hall, Reece Beekman from Virginia and Norchad Omier of Miami.

Carrington was one of five players to receive a vote for Rookie of the Year. The Baltimore native was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and even though he has yet to play in a game, Carrington is expected to make a major impact in his first collegiate season. Duke's Elliot Cadeau took home the honor who had 36 votes out of a possible 51.

ACC Predicted Order of Finish

School, Points

1. Duke (44), 757

2. Miami (5), 693

3. North Carolina (1), 670

4. Virginia (1), 593

5. Clemson, 570

6. Wake Forest, 440

7. NC State, 420

8. Virginia Tech, 390

9. Pitt, 380

10. Syracuse, 321

11. Florida State, 294

12. Boston College, 227

13. Georgia Tech, 157

14. Louisville, 108

15. Notre Dame, 100

Preseason All-ACC

First Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 51

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 50

PJ Hall, Clemson, 48

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 44

Norchad Omier, Miami, 42

Second Team

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 39

Nijel Pack, Miami, 34

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 33

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 24

Quinten Post, Boston College, 23

Preseason Player of the Year

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 35 votes

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 13

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 1

Preseason Rookie of the Year

Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 40 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 6

Caleb Foster, Duke, 3

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 1

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 1