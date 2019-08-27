News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-27 09:01:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Pitt practice report: August 27

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

-- Well it is finally here, it is game week for college football. Aside from the Miami vs. Florida debacle that happened on Saturday night, most college teams will start their season this week. For...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}